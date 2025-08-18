Sasha Skare's brutal crime - A detailed case overview

Sasha Skare was convicted of murdering aspiring San Antonio rapper Martell DeRouen, also known as Kardone. DeRouen, who was related to Beyoncé, was shot in his apartment in January 2021. Skare, his girlfriend at the time, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the crime.The case gained significant attention due to the victim’s musical aspirations and his family ties to the celebrity world. A key piece of evidence was a Ring doorbell camera recording showing Sasha Skare walking with a gun just before the murder.The brutal crime was featured in season 34, episode 6 of Oxygen's show Snapped. The episode re-airs on August 18, 2025. The show looks into high-profile cases of women who have been accused of murder and often looks into the background and events that led to the crime.The episode of Sasha Skare features a shocking turn involving the victim's gun and a lot of complicated issues like domestic violence and relationships. Snapped covers the full investigation into how DeRouen died. The episode goes over the important evidence again, like the video from a Ring camera and the neighbors' statements. The episode tells the story of how Skare's rage led to the tragic murder of Martell DeRouen.The case details of Sasha Skare's brutal crime Sasha Skare was charged with the murder of 34-year-old Martell DeRouen, who was shot in the forehead through the door of his locked apartment on January 22, 2021. There was a lot of evidence against Sasha Skare, including a Ring doorbell camera that showed her walking down the hall with a gun. San Antonio police detective Lawrence Saiz expressed on Snapped,“The bullet hole appeared to be through his forehead. It lined up with him probably looking out the peephole when he was shot.”This crucial footage played a significant role in proving her involvement in the crime. According to an Oxygen article, published on Aug 12, 2024, the footage showed Skare approaching DeRouen’s apartment while carrying a firearm and a cell phone. Dr. Nameeta Sahni, a forensic psychologist, told Snapped,“She had a firearm in one hand. She had a cell phone in the other. She’s outside Martell’s apartment banging on the door.”DeRouen’s death came after a heated argument with Skare, which was backed by text messages showing that DeRouen had asked her to leave. He had even mentioned that he had to defend himself from her aggression.However, as Skare left the apartment, she allegedly took his handgun with her. The situation escalated when she returned to the apartment door, banging on it while armed. According to Snapped, Skare’s rage led her to shoot through the door impulsively, striking DeRouen in the head.While there was a gun box, the gun itself was missing. The missing gun and the broken dishes in the apartment indicated that a struggle had taken place. Women's shoes and an acrylic fingernail that were left behind also helped with the investigation.A neighbor's Ring camera caught Skare walking with the gun and also showed a loud noise around the time of the murder, which was thought to be the gunshot. Police were able to figure out what happened by using this important evidence.The investigation revealed a troubled relationship between Skare and DeRouen. Although they had been romantically involved, text messages suggested a tumultuous relationship filled with arguments and threats. Police also discovered that Skare had a violent history.She was involved in a prior violent incident in 2019, where she faced charges for aggravated robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, though she had been out on bond at the time of DeRouen's death. Despite her past, Skare's defense during the trial was that the shooting was accidental.The trial and sentencing of Sasha SkareThe trial of Sasha Skare took place in Texas (Representative image via Unsplash)Sasha Skare's trial took place in Bexar County, Texas, where she was found guilty of murder. Despite Skare's claim that the shooting was an accident, the jury was unconvinced. In her defense, Skare testified that she had been attacked by DeRouen during a phone conversation and had acted out of panic when she grabbed his gun.She claimed she was banging on the door when the gun went off. However, the jury found this account unpersuasive, particularly given the evidence of premeditation and the previous argument between the two.As per Oxygen, Skare turned down a plea deal that would have given her 20 years in prison. She chose to go to court instead of fighting the charges.After a lengthy trial in August 2023, the jury found her guilty of murder. She was given a 55-year prison sentence and won't be able to get out until 2048. As per Oxygen, Skare plans to appeal her sentence, despite being found guilty, because she believes the verdict was unfair.Snapped on Oxygen looked at the case again and shed light on the complicated relationships that led to the shooting death and the investigation that followed.