Scamanda episode 4: Release date, where to watch, and more

Scamanda episode 4, the final episode of the documentary series about Amanda Riley, is set to premiere on February 20, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Titled Stage 4: Catch Me if You Cancer, the episode will air on ABC before becoming available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

Amanda Riley faked her cancer diagnosis to collect over $100,000 in donations. The docuseries follows Riley’s elaborate deception online, in which she claimed to be battling stage 3 cancer while receiving support from hundreds of people in her community, mostly from her churchmates. Over time, suspicions arose, which led to the revelation that her illness was entirely fabricated.

Based on the popular 2023 investigative podcast of the same name, Scamanda is produced by Pilgrim Media Group. Executive producers include Elizabeth Waller and Craig Pilligian, with Elissa Halperin as co-executive producer.

Nancy Mosciatello and Charlie Webster serve as producers. Mosciatello is the investigative journalist who exposed the fraud after a five-year investigation sparked by a tip.

When will Scamanda episode 4 be released?

Scamanda episode 4 is set to premiere on Thursday, February 20, 2025, airing on ABC at 9 p.m. Eastern Time and 8 p.m. Central Time. Viewers who prefer to stream the episode can watch it on Hulu the following day.

For those in different U.S. time zones, here’s when the episode will be available.

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, February 20 6:00 p.m. Central Time Thursday, February 20 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday, February 20 9:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 21 2:00 a.m. Indian Standard Time Friday, February 21 7:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time Friday, February 21 3:00 a.m. Australian Central Time Friday, February 21 12:30 p.m.

International release dates and streaming availability may vary depending on location and platform rights. Fans outside the U.S. should check their local streaming services for updates.

Where to watch Scamanda episode 4

Most of Amanda Riley's victims were members of her church (Image via ABC News)

Fans can watch Scamanda episode 4 on ABC when it premieres on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time and 8 p.m. Central Time. The episode will also be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

To watch on ABC, viewers can tune in via cable, satellite, or live TV streaming services that include ABC, such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. Some ABC affiliate stations may offer streaming through their websites or mobile apps with a valid TV provider login.

For those who prefer Hulu, a subscription is required to access the episode on demand. Hulu offers different plans, including an ad-supported option and an ad-free tier. Subscribers can watch through the Hulu website, mobile app, smart TVs, or streaming devices like Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

A brief recap of Scamanda episode 3

Riley scammed people out of over $100,000 by pretending to have cancer (Image via ABC News)

Titled Stage 3: The Wheels of Justice, the third episode of Scamanda is about the growing suspicions surrounding Riley’s claims.

As investigative journalist Mosciatello and Detective Martinez continue to dig deeper, the IRS takes notice of Riley’s blog and financial transactions.

Authorities begin tracking donations made through her website and issue subpoenas for years of her medical records, searching for evidence to support, or disprove, her cancer diagnosis. With mounting pressure from law enforcement, Riley’s elaborate scheme starts to unravel.

What to expect from Scamanda episode 4

In Scamanda episode 4, Riley remains adamant about her cancer diagnosis, even as the Department of Justice begins notifying her friends and supporters about the case against her. As criminal charges are officially filed, Riley must finally face the consequences of her deception.

With her day in court fast approaching, the episode will follow her legal battle and the fallout from her years-long scam. Will she continue to defend her story, or will the truth finally catch up to her?

Don’t miss the dramatic conclusion of Scamanda episode 4, airing on February 20, 2025, at 9 pm ET on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu the next day.

