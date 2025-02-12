Scamanda episode 3: Release date, where to watch, and more

Scamanda episode 3, titled Stage 3: The Wheels of Justice, is scheduled to air on ABC on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time/8 pm Central Time. The next day, it will be available to stream on Hulu.

The four-part docuseries tells the story of Amanda Riley, a woman who faked a cancer diagnosis to solicit financial donations and gifts, amassing over $100,000. Nancy Moscatiello, an investigative journalist, received a tip about inconsistencies in Riley's online posts. The investigation uncovered Riley's deceit, leading to her guilty plea for fraud in court.

Scamanda provides an in-depth look at Riley's deception, its impact on her victims, and the ensuing legal proceedings. The documentary is based on the hit podcast with the same title, which was released in 2023.

When will Scamanda episode 3 be released?

Scamanda episode 3 of the true-crime docuseries will premiere on ABC on Thursday, February 13, at 9 pm Eastern Time/8 pm Central Time. The series, which airs every Thursday, will conclude with its final episode on February 20.

Viewers can catch episode 3 live on ABC, and for those who miss it, Scamanda will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Here’s when Scamanda episode 3 will be available in different time zones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, February 13 6:00 p.m. Central Time Thursday, February 13 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday, February 13 9:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 14 2:00 a.m. Indian Standard Time Friday, February 14 7:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time Friday, February 14 3:00 a.m. Australian Central Time Friday, February 14 12:30 p.m.

Where to watch Scamanda episode 3

Viewers can watch the episode live on ABC via traditional cable or satellite TV. Those who prefer streaming can access ABC’s live broadcast on the ABC website or mobile app, although a valid TV provider login is required.

For viewers without cable, live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV provide access to ABC in select markets, although subscriptions are necessary.

For on-demand viewing, Scamanda will be available on Hulu the next day. Hulu subscribers can stream the episode anytime through the Hulu website or app on smart TVs, mobile devices, and streaming platforms.

A brief recap of Scamanda episode 2

In Scamanda episode 2, investigative reporter Nancy Moscatiello probes Riley's claims and uncovers troubling inconsistencies in her story online. At this point, Riley continues to maintain her online presence by blogging and raising funds to support her narrative of battling cancer. As Moscatiello picks up on discrepancies, the investigation intensifies.

Moscatiello, who has spent five years seeking the truth behind Riley's fabricated tale, follows a tip in June 2015, prompting her full-scale probe into the case. As new findings emerge, doubts about Riley's cancer diagnosis grow, drawing government attention to the matter.

What to expect from Scamanda episode 3

Scamanda episode 3, titled Stage 3: The Wheels of Justice, promises even more intense twists and turns as the investigation into Riley’s fabricated cancer story intensifies. Investigative journalist Nancy and detective Jose Martinez are digging deeper into Riley’s claims, with new developments that shift the case into high gear.

In this episode, the IRS closely examines Riley’s financial activities, raising the stakes of the investigation. The government has intervened, making it no longer just an investigative report; the case has escalated into a full-blown probe.

The IRS begins tracing the flow of money through Riley’s website and uncovers alarming details that could lead to serious consequences. Meanwhile, Riley’s medical files are subpoenaed, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

Catch the latest episode of Scamanda episode 3 on ABC and Hulu on Thursday, February 13.

