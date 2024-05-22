"Second season please"— Fans demand more after rave reviews for Tracker season 1

Following Tracker season 1's conclusion on May 19, 2024, fans have been demanding confirmation regarding the show's renewal status. The show, which was one of the top-performing shows in 2024 in terms of ratings and viewership, has also become one of the most talked-about shows on the internet.

After a few exclusive photos from the finale episode of Tracker season 1 were uploaded on Instagram, fans rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

The comments in the posts ranged from fans lauding the performances and storytelling to them urging the makers to renew the show for a second season. One of the comments under a post featuring Justin Hartley and Jenniffer Morrison from the concluding episode of Tracker season 1 read:

"Second season please."

Another user commented on the writing and execution of the show and mentioned the things they would like to see in the upcoming season. They said:

"Every scene was fantastic! Great acting and writing. Definitely bring Reenie back and his brother and sister. Cannot wait for the next season!"

A user also commented on the most appealing moment of the season finale. They also expressed their appreciation for Ken Olin and Justin Hartley's teamwork. The two came together for the first time since they worked on This Is Us. The user said:

"All the episode was great…especially the last five minutes…Justin is always great, but when Ken Olin directs him, he is even better…he captures Justin perfectly since TIU…love them working together…"

What is the renewal status of Tracker season 2?

There is good news for those anticipating news concerning Tracker's renewal status. In March of this year, following the premiere of Tracker season 1's fourth episode, CBS announced that they were renewing the show for a second season.

The announcement came from Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, who made the revelation to The Hollywood Reporter. Speaking about the decision, she said:

"We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it. We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we’re also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week.”

Besides the verbal confirmation provided by Reisenbach to the renowned publication, the audiences were granted other means of corroboration as well. Following the completion of the final episode of Tracker season 1, Justin Hartley, who plays Colter Shaw in the show, appeared on screen to announce the renewal of the show.

This news delighted fans worldwide who were waiting for confirmation on the show's second season. They shared their excitement on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. On Instagram, a user wrote:

"I loved all of it and the entire season. A definite highlight was Justin announcing season 2 at the end!!!"

Another user also joined the bandwagon and wrote:

"My favorite part was finding out that there will be a Season 2! Excellent writing, directing, and acting!"

On X, one user wrote:

"Wanting to go right into a rewatch, Tracker is so great. Smart mysteries, excellent acting, so much heart, so much fun. Season 2 can't come soon enough."

What happened in the finale episode of Tracker season 1?

A lot of loose ends were left untied in the concluding episode of Tracker season 1. While trying to help his longtime family friend Lizzy Hawking find her daughter, Colter discovered that his family had been lying to him all this time.

One of the biggest things concerning which they had been keeping him in the dark was his father's death. For years, Colter believed that his older brother Russell was behind their father's death. But the revelation made by Lizzy suggested otherwise and made him rethink everything.

To find out more about the revelations made in the latest episode of Tracker, tune into Disney Plus or Parmont Plus.