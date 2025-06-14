Secrets of the Bunny Ranch season 1 (docuseries): Release date, about, and everything we know so far

Secrets of the Bunny Ranch is a docuseries which sheds light on the truth behind the glamorized world of HBO's Cathouse. The six-part series premiered on A&E on June 12, 2025, with the first two episodes titled, Smoke and Mirrors, and Here, Pretty Kitty.

Co-produced by YAP Films and C3 Media, Secrets of the Bunny Ranch pulls back the curtain on Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a brothel in Nevada.

Drawn in by the promise of quick money and fame, many young women were influenced by shows like Cathouse, which glamorized legal s*x work as a fast track to success. However, it did not take them long to find out the reality, which was marred with manipulation, intimidation, abuse, and debt bondage.

Secrets of the Bunny Ranch season 1 premiered on A&E on June 12, 2025

As mentioned above, Secrets of the Bunny Ranch is a docuseries that premiered with the first two episodes on A&E on June 12, 2025. The next two episodes, titled The Predator and The Cathouse Murders, are scheduled to be released on June 19, 2025.

The Predator will focus on a woman who sought refuge at the Bunny Ranch after escaping her abusive husband. Little did she know that her life was only about to get darker and twisted with her involvement in the legal brothel.

The Cathouse Murders delves into the horrifying murder of a young Bunny Ranch worker in Oklahoma City. The police began looking for answers, and a trial began against the perpetrators. Brothel owner Dennis Hof saw this as an opportunity to gain attention in the media by attending the trial to show that he wanted justice for the victim.

The last two episodes, titled The Lamar Odom Party and Too Close to the Sun, are scheduled to be released on June 26, 2025. The episodes will be available to watch on the A&E cable TV channel. Additionally, they will also be streaming on Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Dennis Hof's publicist on why she agreed to be interviewed for Secrets of the Bunny Ranch season 1

Besides unseen footage and personal pictures, Secrets of the Bunny Ranch season 1 features numerous interviews with former workers. One such interviewee is Dennis Hof's publicist and personal assistant, DeAnne Holliday.

Holliday, who is now working as a registered nurse, was not interested in reliving the years she spent working for Hof, much less for the entire world to know. From r*pe to assaults, several serious allegations are levelled at the late brothel owner in the docuseries.

Despite her initial reluctance to be interviewed for Secrets of the Bunny Ranch season 1, Holliday agreed to do it. In an interview with the Review Journal published on June 10, 2025, the former publicist said:

"I value my privacy and my anonymity. And it took a year for the producer to convince me to go on. It took a year. I kept saying, 'No, no. I’ve got a new life. I don’t want my boss to know. I don’t want the company to know. I don’t want my patients to know.'"

Holliday continued:

"Because I was so close to Dennis, and I saw these things that these women are saying, I can validate them. And I think the women deserve to be heard."

Secrets of the Bunny Ranch airs on A&E on Thursdays 9 pm ET/PT.

