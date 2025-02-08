Severance season 2 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Severance season 2 episode 5 is slated to release at 3 am on February 14, 2025, on Apple TV+. The episode is titled Trojan's Horse and is directed by Sam Donovan.

In the previous episode, the innies go on a company retreat at the Dieter Eagan National Forest for their first outdoor excursion. They learn about Kier Eagan's twin brother, Dieter, through the founder's sacred text written in his Fourth Appendix. Irving confronts Helly about her time in the overtime contingency, and things come to a head, leading to the macrodats discovering that she is an Eagan sent to spy on them.

The upcoming episode will shed light on the fates of Helly, who was revealed to be Helena, and Irving, who was fired from Lumon by the end of episode 4. The official logline of Severance season 2 episode 5, as per Apple TV, reads:

"Tensions emerge after the team suffers a loss."

When to watch Severance season 2 episode 5

Severance season 2 episode 5 will premiere on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 3 am ET/12 am PT. Sam Donovan returns as director after having directed the season's second episode, Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig.

Here is the region-wise schedule of the next episode's release timings:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Friday, February 14, 2025 3 am Central Time Friday, February 14, 2025 2 am Mountain Time Friday, February 14, 2025 1 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 14, 2025 8 am Central European Time Friday, February 14, 2025 9 am Eastern European Time Friday, February 14, 2025 10 am Indian Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 1:30 pm

Where to watch Severance season 2 episode 5

Felicia as seen in Severance season 2 episode 3 (Image via Instagram/@instadan360)

Viewers will need a valid subscription to Apple TV+ to watch Severance season 2 episode 5. The streaming platform offers a monthly subscription for the price of $9.99 and a yearly subscription for the price of $99.99. Moreover, first-time subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial when they sign in to Apple TV+.

What to expect from Severance season 2 episode 5

After the outdoor setting of the previous episode, Severance season 2 episode 5 will likely focus on Lumon's severed floor. The MDR team that returns to work will not include Irving B., as he was told by Milchick that his entire work history will be destroyed from scratch. However, the outie Irving may still appear in the episode, looking to solve the mystery of the dark hallway he feels so compelled to paint.

Additionally, with Helly exposed to be Helena, there is no reason for her to return to the severed floor since her only purpose was to spy on the MDR workers. In episode 4, Mark, Dylan, and Irving only learn that Helly is an outie, but they are still unaware that her outie is the daughter of Lumon CEO Jame Eagan. The reintegrated Mark can easily figure this out from the outside world and relay the information to Dylan.

Furthermore, Mark clearly fell for Helly/Helena despite his love for Gemma, and it seems to be mutual. It is unknown how Mark will handle the revelation that she is an Eagan and is responsible for Gemma's disappearance. His conflicted romantic feelings may become the central focus in the second half of season 2.

Lumon will hold on to Mark as they need him to complete the Cold Harbor file at any cost. He may end up getting new team members to replace the old ones. With his work and personal memories recombined Mark will ramp up his search for Gemma/Ms. Casey and it may lead to his undoing. It needs to be seen how long it will take Milchick to figure out that Mark is reintegrated.

Dylan's future at Lumon looks dicey as the company will not want Mark and Dylan working together and creating more problems for the management. However, Dylan needs this job more than his co-workers since he has to provide for his family of five. Thus, his desperate situation may force him to give in to Lumon's demands and betray his close friend.

Stay tuned for more details on Severance season 2 episode 5 as it airs on February 14, 2025.

