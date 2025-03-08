Severance season 2 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Severance season 2 episode 9 will premiere on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Apple TV+. Uta Briesewitz has directed the episode and Dan Erickson has written its script.

Fans have recently seen Harmony Cobel's visit to her hometown of Salt's Neck, where she meets her old friend, Hampton, and her estranged aunt, Sissy. She goes to find her blueprints from Lumon that confirm she is the mastermind behind the severance procedure, not Jame Eagan.

The official logline of Severance season 2 episode 9, as per Apple TV, reads:

"Mark and Devon work together with a partner. Hallie investigates further."

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Severance season 2 episode 9 and reflects the author's opinions.

When to watch Severance season 2 episode 9?

Severance season 2 episode 9 will air on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 9 pm ET. The episode is titled The After Hours. Below is a region-wise schedule for the episode's release timings as per various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, March 13, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Thursday, March 13, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Thursday, March 13, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 14, 2025 02:00 am Central European Time Friday, March 14, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Friday, March 14, 2025 04:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, March 14, 2025 07:30 am

Where to watch Severance season 2 episode 9?

Severance season 2 episode 9 will be available only on Apple TV+. Viewers can opt to sign up for the streaming platform for $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year. Moreover, first-time subscribers can enjoy the added benefit of a 7-day free trial.

What happened in Severance season 2 episode 8?

Devon Scout-Hale as seen in Severance season 2 episode 7 (Image via Instagram/@instadan360)

Severance season 2 episode 8 features the storyline of Harmony Cobel exclusively. Viewers finally get to learn the secrets of Salt's Neck town and its significance to the former Lumon employee.

Salt's Neck is Cobel's coastal hometown where she lived until the age of 12. She returns to the town to collect her original blueprints for the severance procedure that is her invention but is credited to Jame Eagan. After meeting her old friend named Hampton at his Drippy Pot Cafe, she takes his help in reaching out to her aunt Sissy's house outside of town to avoid Lumon's prying eyes.

Upon reaching, her aunt tells her that she is not welcome inside the house, but she barges in anyway and heads to her childhood bedroom. Sissy, a Lumon loyalist, berates her for creating problems with the Eagans and insists she get in their good graces by apologizing. Outraged, Cobel accuses her aunt of letting her mother die sooner than was necessary.

In the evening, Cobel heads to the outside storeroom and finds her blueprints along with other awards from her time at Lumon's Wintertide Fellowship program.

She leaves in Hampton's car after he warns her that someone is likely following her. On her way out, she gets a call from Devon and learns that Mark has almost completed reintegration and asks to know everything in order to help them out.

What to expect from Severance season 2 episode 9?

The upcoming episode will likely focus on the reintegrated Mark and Devon putting their said plan into action. Based on the logline, the brother-sister duo will enlist the help of a new character named Hallie for their investigation.

The episode may take place inside the confines of Lumon as well as in the outside world. Viewers may learn about Dylan and Helly's situation and find out if their search for Gemma is still on. The outies of Irving and Burt may also take the next step in the relationship and get romantic, in tune with their innies.

Stay tuned for the episode recap of Severance season 2 episode 9 soon after it arrives on Apple TV+.

