Severance season 2 just delivered its most shocking death, and what it means for Lumon's future

Severance season 2 has come to an end with the release of episode 10, titled Cold Harbor, on March 21, 2025. Directed by Ben Stiller from a script by Dan Erickson, the episode has served as the perfect conclusion to this season, complete with the death of a major character.

Ad

In the episode, the truth behind the mysterious Cold Harbor file is finally revealed, and the mission to save Ms. Casey/Gemma from Lumon's clutches is also successful. However, the most shocking twist of all is the accidental death of Mr. Drummond, which puts Lumon's future into question, considering how important he was to the company.

Mr. Drummond's death in Severance season 2 is expected to impact Lumon in the upcoming season

Darri Olafsson as Mr. Drummond in Severance season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

This is not the first time Lumon has lost an important employee. It has previously lost employees like Doug Graner, the head of security on Lumon's severed floor, and Ms. Cobel, the manager of Lumon's severed floor.

Ad

Trending

However, none of those deaths had that big of an impact on the company, but the same cannot be said for Mr. Drummond's death. His death can work as a catalyst to destabilize Lumon's internal power dynamics, fuel an employee rebellion, and expose the company's questionable secretive operations.

Mr. Drummond was not just another employee at Lumon. He played a significant role in the company's clandestine and cult-like activities. His diverse skillset allowed him to carry out many different duties for the company.

Ad

For instance, he could spy on information from the Outies, worked as a bodyguard for Helena Eagan, and was quite literally an enforcer for employees like Dr. Mauer and Mr. Milchick. Considering this, Lumon can be expected to struggle with filling Mr. Drummond's position in the upcoming season.

With Severance's renewal for season 3 confirmed, the new season will likely feature the significant repercussions Lumon will have to deal with after Mr. Drummon's death at the end of season 2.

Ad

How did Mr. Drummond die in Severance season 2?

Mark and Mr. Drummond in Severance season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

The concept of death in Severance had been dealt with in a unique way until Mr. Drummond died in the season 2 finale. The plot point of Innies and Outies allows characters to avoid physical death, but Mr. Drummond has been actually killed off and in a rather graphic way, too.

Ad

To ensure Gemma's transition to finally meet Kier (or death), Mr. Drummond was sent to Severance's Mammalians' Nurturable department to sacrifice a goat. However, he is interrupted by Mark's Innie, who is trying to break into the Testing Floor.

With Lorne's help, Mark overpowered Mr. Drummond during their fight. Subsequently, Mark picked up the gun meant to be used to sacrifice the goat and held it to Mr. Drummond's neck. Mark was using the other man as a hostage to enter the Testing Floor.

Ad

Things go awry as the elevator descends because Innie Mark would become his Outie upon going down one floor. During the transition to his Outie, when Mark tenses up, his finger accidentally pulls the trigger, resulting in Mr. Drummond's bloody death.

All episodes of Severance season 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback