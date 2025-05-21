Severance star joins Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 as a key figure from the Avatar cycle

In a new update made public on May 20, 2025, Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 has added seven new members to its ever-expanding cast. The additions include Madison Hu, Dichen Lachman, Dolly de Leon, Lily Gao, Terry Chen, Jon Jon Briones, and Tantoo Cardinal. The characters they will be portraying are Fei, Yangchen, Lo and Li, Ursa, Jeong Jeong, Piandao, and Hama, respectively.

Among the actors mentioned, the audience has shown considerable excitement towards casting Dichen Lachman as Yangchen. This is primarily because the actress has been associated with Apple TV+’s hit show Severance since 2022. In seasons 1 and 2 of the highly popular show, Lachman played the role of Ms. Casey, a wellness counselor at Lumon.

Dichen Lachman is set to play Yangchen in Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2

Australian model and actress Dichen Lachman is all set to play Yangchen in Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2. The announcement was made on May 20, 2025, via the show’s official Instagram handle and other social media platforms. Along with Lachman, the inclusion of several other actors in the show’s cast was also revealed in the post, which has been previously mentioned.

Yangchen is a key character in the Avatar cycle. For the unversed, she is the Air Nomad Avatar, who came after Avatar Szeto and before Avatar Kuruk. She preached peace and went to extreme lengths to ensure the same. While her approach was one-directional, she was feared by many because of how strict she was with what she wanted. Following her death, she was held in the position of a god, with people praying to her for security and protection.

About Dichen Lachman, the actress set to play Yangchen in Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2

Dichen Lachman was born in Kathmandu, Nepal, on February 22, 1982. After completing her education at prestigious institutes, Lachman started working in 2005.

The first credited project Lachman was a part of after stepping into acting was the short film Eastworld, in which she played the role of a Thug. The same year, she started appearing in the television show Neighbours. In the program, she played the leading role of Katya Kinski and continued playing it till 2007.

Lachman has appeared in approximately 10 movies throughout her career. Some of the popular titles among them include Aquamarine (2006), Jurassic World Dominion (2022), and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024).

She has comparatively appeared in more television shows, bringing the count to more than 15. Some of the projects she has been associated with in the past include Dollhouse (2009- 2010), Last Resort (2012-2013), The 100 (2014), and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2014-2015, 2020). Additional shows comprise Shameless (2014-2015), Altered Carbon (2018-2020), Animal Kingdom (2018-2021), and Severance (2022-present).

Besides films and television shows, Dichen Lachman has also worked on several web-based shows, such as The Guild (2011), Husbands (2012), and There’s a Special Place in Hell For Fashion Bloggers (2018).

What will Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 be about?

Details about Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 are being tightly kept under wraps. However, according to an article published on Tudum by Netflix, on May 20, 2025, the show’s executive producers, Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani, have highlighted that there will be more of the Earth Kingdom in the upcoming season.

They have also said:

“There’s no war in Ba Sing Se. For the Gaang, fans can expect more brilliant plans from Sokka, even more masterful bending from Katara, Appa, and Momo to be as fluffy as ever, and Aang to learn a new bending form (or two).”

Additionally, they have highlighted:

“We’re going to challenge our characters with more complex and nuanced obstacles as they navigate a more tactile world. Just as the animated series matured and progressed, the live-action will also take these characters and worlds and grow them.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 has officially wrapped production. The show is expected to come on Netflix sometime in 2026.

