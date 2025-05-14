"She necessarily wants to sleep with him" - Lara Pulver makes shocking revelations about Bella Harrigan's character in MobLand

MobLand is a crime drama series that follows the violent and fractured Harrigan crime family, highlighting the internal power struggles that define their world. The show, currently airing on Paramount+, first premiered in early 2025 and features an ensemble cast including Geoff Bell, Lara Pulver, and David Hayman. With each episode revealing more layers of deceit and survival, the series has quickly sparked attention for its grounded portrayal of crime family politics.

Lara Pulver plays Bella Harrigan, the ambitious and calculating wife of Conrad Harrigan. Her character is central to the show’s most unpredictable turns, particularly in her interactions with Richie Stevenson. In episode 4, a scene involving Bella and Richie raised questions about her intentions, prompting Pulver to clarify Bella’s mindset.

Speaking to Men’s Journal, in an interview on April 20, 2025, Pulver said,

"She's looking down the barrel of an uncertain future. And when it comes to Tom's character, I don't think she necessarily wants to sleep with him. I don't think she's in love with him, but I think she's just seeing where that boundary is going to go."

addressing the motivations behind Bella’s behavior. The quote has since prompted widespread discussion around Bella’s strategy, control, and relationships within the MobLand universe.

Pulver on Bella and Conrad’s dynamic in the MobLand

Lara Pulver attends the MobLand Premiere in NY (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Discussing Bella’s relationship with her husband Conrad Harrigan, Pulver noted that their marriage is marked by power imbalance and mistrust. In the interview she explained that Conrad often fails to see Bella’s true capability. This persistent dismissal from Conrad pushes Bella to operate independently and form new strategies for control.

Pulver described the tension between the couple as a key driver of Bella’s narrative arc. She pointed out that Bella’s maneuvering is, in part, a reaction to being sidelined in her own marriage. In the same interview, she noted that Conrad views Bella as someone who should stay in the background, whereas Bella is actively seeking ways to assert her agency. Bella’s closeness to Richie, therefore, is one of several tactics she uses in response to her marginalization within the Harrigan family.

In episode 3, Bella makes it clear she wants Harry to be more than just a glorified helper. She's willing to cheat on her husband with him. But, in episode 4, it is revealed that she entered the family by dating her husband’s father, which recontextualizes her current choices.

"I think she's not wholly comfortable with her past,"

Pulver explained in reference to this development, during her interview with Men’s Journal.

"She's trying to have moments of just owning the present."

Pulver also spoke about how Bella’s unpredictable actions are a result of her attempt to reclaim control.

She added, "As the series goes on, she wants to earn her status and find her identity in the present. And so, she starts making choices. Not necessarily great choices, either."

Bella’s role in MobLand’s larger themes

Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan in a tense moment from MobLand, navigating personal and political conflicts. (Image via Paramount)

Bella Harrigan’s character ties into the broader themes of survival and strategic manipulation that define MobLand. While initially appearing to play a secondary role, her storyline in episode 2 reveals that she may be operating independently from the Harrigan family's control. A private meeting with Harry Da Souza at a hotel bar, where they discussed her plans involving a French contact and her father, hinted at deeper personal and political motives.

During this meeting, Bella also made a flirtatious advance toward Harry, suggesting a possible past relationship. Although Harry turned her down, the interaction implies unresolved history between the two. Whether their connection predates her marriage to Kevin Harrigan remains unclear, but the exchange indicates trust and familiarity.

Bella's clandestine dealings suggest she is plotting outside of the Harrigans' oversight. Her involvement in schemes possibly linked to government favors or the illegal trade hints at a separate agenda. Harry’s awareness of these dealings, and his silence about them, raises questions about his loyalty.

As pressure mounts from law enforcement and the Harrigans’ grip weakens, Bella’s storyline may prove pivotal. Her actions and alliances indicate she could be preparing an exit strategy, or even setting the stage for a larger confrontation within the family.

