She the People: Full list of cast and characters explored

Tyler Perry's new political comedy television series, She the People, on Netflix, has been gaining momentum among the audience. The first part of the show, which premiered on May 22, 2024, explores the life of Antoinette Dunkerson, played by actress Terri J. Vaughn, as she rises to power to become the first Black Lieutenant Governor of the US state of Mississippi.
Besides Vaughn, the show also features several other actors who help further its narrative. A few among them are Jade Novah, Jo Marie Payton, and Dyon Brooks. They play the roles of Shamika, Cleo, and Basil, respectively. Besides them, there are several other actors who feature in the show and will be discussed later on in the piece.
Primary cast of She the People on Netflix
1) Terri J. Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson
Terri J. Vaughn plays the leading role of Antoinette Dunkerson in She the People on Netflix. She is one of the top contenders for the lieutenant governor position in Mississippi when the show opens. As the show progresses, she takes on the said role, which comes with struggles of its own. She is fierce yet calculative.
NAACP Image Award-winning actress Terri J. Vaughn has several credits under her name. Among them, some of her most popular projects include The Steve Harvey Show (1997–2002), All of Us (2003- 2005), and Cherish the Day (2022).
2) Jade Novah as Shamika
Jade Novah plays Shamika, Antoinette's cousin and assistant in the show. When it comes to speaking her mind, Shamika does not mince her words.
Jade Novah is a professional singer and songwriter. She the People is one of the first acting projects she has taken up in a while.
3) Jo Marie Payton as Cleo
Jo Marie Payton plays Cleo, Antoinette's mother in the show. Just like her children, Cleo is also extremely unabashed in her demeanor.
NAACP Image Award-nominated actress Jo Marie Payton has been a part of several popular projects, including Perfect Strangers (1987-1989), Will & Grace (1999-2000), and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (2022-present)
4) Dyon Brooks as Basil
Concluding the list of fearless characters from She the People is Basil, played by Dyon Brooks. Basil is Shamika's boyfriend.
Dyon Brooks is a professional comedian. Much like Jade Novah, one of Dyon's first projects is also this show. Other projects he has contributed to in the past include A Naughty Christmess Story (2023) and Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told (2024).
Additional cast of the show
The recurring cast of the Netflix show comprises the following actors and characters:
- Drew Olivia Tillman as Lola Dunkerson
- Tré Boyd as Titus Dunkerson
- Karon Riley as Michael
- Robert Craighead as Governor Irwin Harper
- Kevin Thoms as Jed Bonds
- Philip Fornah as Cyrus
- Jaime Matthis as Kenny
- Betsy Graver as Reporter Gloria
- Courtney Grace as Reporter Debbie
- Miguel Gonzalez as Desk Reporter Jack
- Michael Rose as Governor Hill
- Carrie Gibson as Dr. Wilcox
- Liz McGeever as Lisa
- Carl Kennedy as Attorney Lind
- Lindsay Weisberg as Protestor Annie
- Alyssa Suede as Nurse Joan
The second part of She the People will be released on Netflix on August 14, 2025.