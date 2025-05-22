She the People: Full list of cast and characters explored

Tyler Perry's new political comedy television series, She the People, on Netflix, has been gaining momentum among the audience. The first part of the show, which premiered on May 22, 2024, explores the life of Antoinette Dunkerson, played by actress Terri J. Vaughn, as she rises to power to become the first Black Lieutenant Governor of the US state of Mississippi.

Ad

Besides Vaughn, the show also features several other actors who help further its narrative. A few among them are Jade Novah, Jo Marie Payton, and Dyon Brooks. They play the roles of Shamika, Cleo, and Basil, respectively. Besides them, there are several other actors who feature in the show and will be discussed later on in the piece.

Primary cast of She the People on Netflix

1) Terri J. Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson

Ad

Trending

Terri J. Vaughn is Antoinette Dunkerson (Image via Getty)

Terri J. Vaughn plays the leading role of Antoinette Dunkerson in She the People on Netflix. She is one of the top contenders for the lieutenant governor position in Mississippi when the show opens. As the show progresses, she takes on the said role, which comes with struggles of its own. She is fierce yet calculative.

Ad

NAACP Image Award-winning actress Terri J. Vaughn has several credits under her name. Among them, some of her most popular projects include The Steve Harvey Show (1997–2002), All of Us (2003- 2005), and Cherish the Day (2022).

2) Jade Novah as Shamika

Jade Novah is Shamika (Image via Getty)

Jade Novah plays Shamika, Antoinette's cousin and assistant in the show. When it comes to speaking her mind, Shamika does not mince her words.

Ad

Jade Novah is a professional singer and songwriter. She the People is one of the first acting projects she has taken up in a while.

3) Jo Marie Payton as Cleo

Jo Marie Payton is Cleo (Image via Getty)

Jo Marie Payton plays Cleo, Antoinette's mother in the show. Just like her children, Cleo is also extremely unabashed in her demeanor.

Ad

NAACP Image Award-nominated actress Jo Marie Payton has been a part of several popular projects, including Perfect Strangers (1987-1989), Will & Grace (1999-2000), and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (2022-present)

4) Dyon Brooks as Basil

Dyon Brooks is Basil (Image via Instagram/ Dyon Brooks)

Concluding the list of fearless characters from She the People is Basil, played by Dyon Brooks. Basil is Shamika's boyfriend.

Ad

Dyon Brooks is a professional comedian. Much like Jade Novah, one of Dyon's first projects is also this show. Other projects he has contributed to in the past include A Naughty Christmess Story (2023) and Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told (2024).

Additional cast of the show

Ad

The recurring cast of the Netflix show comprises the following actors and characters:

Drew Olivia Tillman as Lola Dunkerson

Tré Boyd as Titus Dunkerson

Karon Riley as Michael

Robert Craighead as Governor Irwin Harper

Kevin Thoms as Jed Bonds

Philip Fornah as Cyrus

Jaime Matthis as Kenny

Betsy Graver as Reporter Gloria

Courtney Grace as Reporter Debbie

Miguel Gonzalez as Desk Reporter Jack

Michael Rose as Governor Hill

Carrie Gibson as Dr. Wilcox

Liz McGeever as Lisa

Carl Kennedy as Attorney Lind

Lindsay Weisberg as Protestor Annie

Alyssa Suede as Nurse Joan

Ad

The second part of She the People will be released on Netflix on August 14, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More