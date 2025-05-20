She the People: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

Tyler Perry's upcoming Netflix series She the People is set to premiere on May 22, 2025. The comedy series follows the story of Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson, who must manage her family and serve a condescending boss, all while being stuck in the public eye.

Ad

The official synopsis for She the People on Netflix reads:

"As she tries to shine in politics, Mississippi's first Black lieutenant governor must manage her zany family and overcome a boss who's stuck in the past."

The show features Terri J. Vaughn in the lead role of Governor Antoinette Dunkerson. Other cast members include Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Dyon Brooks, and Jo Marie Payton, among others.

Ad

Trending

When and where will She the People be released?

Ad

Season 1 of She the People consists of 16 episodes and will be released in two parts on Netflix. The first 8 episodes will premiere on Thursday, May 22, 2025, while the following 8 episodes will be available to watch on August 14, 2025.

Netflix's subscription cost varies according to different regions. In the United States, the plan starts from $7.99 per month for an ad-supported package. For viewers seeking an uninterrupted movie experience, the Ad-free plan costs $17.99 per month.

Ad

One can also go for the Premium plan at $24.99, which allows multiple users to play content at the same time in high quality. Extra members can be added to the plan with an additional fee.

She the People is the second series under Perry’s multi-year first-look creative partnership with Netflix, where he will write, produce, and direct films and series. According to Netflix, his latest film, The Six Triple Eight, became his most-viewed film on the platform in its first four weeks of streaming. The film's release also boosted viewing for his other films by 45 percent.

Ad

All about She the People

Ad

She the People follows politician Antoinette Dunkerson during her campaign for Lieutenant Governor. After she wins the election, she must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor, while also attempting to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye.

The trailer starts with Dunkerson giving a speech to the public.

"I am looking forward to being the next lieutenant governor of our great state, Mississippi!" she says.

Ad

However, her mother doesn't seem to be on board as she doesn't like the whole political scene. Dunkerson eventually wins the election and moves into the Lieutenant Governor's mansion. She realizes that the Governor limits her freedom and treats her differently from other people. He even chooses her staff for her.

"Doesn't lieutenant governor get to choose her own staff?" Dunkerson asks

"In most cases, yes," he replies.

Ad

When asked why he made an exception this time, the governor dodges the question. When Dunkerson requests to be more involved with things, her higher-ups don't agree with her sentiments. She believes that the people around her don't think she's qualified.

"When you want something, and you earn something, you fight for it!" her mother advises.

She soon realizes the power she holds and starts taking matters into her own hands. The show explores themes of social justice, political empowerment, and racism with elements of comedy.

Ad

Read more: The Chi season 7: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far.

Cast and characters of She the People

Ad

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the series:

Terri J. Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson

Kevin Thoms as Jed Bonds

J. Elliott as Reverend #3

Robert Craighead as Governor Irwin Harper

Michael Rose as Governor Hill

Heather Alicia Simms as Senator Grace

Liz McGeever as Lisa

Carl Kennedy as Attorney Lind

Tywayne Wheatt as Back End Butcher

Lindsay Weisberg as Protestor Annie

Charles S. Walker as Press Member

Miguel Gonzalez as Desk reporter Jack

Alyssa Suede as Nurse Joan

Jo Marie Payton

Jade Novah

Dyon Brooks aka Mojobrookzz

Tré Boyd

Drew Olivia Tillman

Ad

Stay tuned for more news updates on She the People and other such TV shows and films.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More