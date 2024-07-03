"She's getting more comfortable": That '90s Show showrunner teases deeper Leia and Jay dynamics in season 2 part 2

As fans eagerly await the return of That '90s Show for season 2 part 2, showrunner Gregg Mettler has teased some exciting developments in the relationship dynamics between Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) and Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel). The show, which is a sequel to the beloved That '70s Show, ended Part 2 with a dramatic cliffhanger, setting the stage for more intense storylines and character growth in the upcoming episodes.

The cliffhanger featured a shocking car accident crashing into Forman’s kitchen, which made the viewers curious about what it portends for Leia and her clique.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Callie Haverda got candid about the show and her character and said,

"She's getting more comfortable with him for sure, but she doesn't know everything, and in Part 3, we will see them navigate that more and her make some serious decisions about the relationship."

Trending

That '90s Show showrunner teases deeper Leia and Jay Dynamics in season 2 Part 2

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Callie Haverda revealed that Leia will become more comfortable and confident in her relationship with Jay as they navigate the complexities of young love.

The upcoming episodes promise to explore these dynamics further, with Leia making significant decisions about her relationship, highlighting her growth and maturity. Haverda also hinted at more crazy adventures and emotional moments that will push the characters to new limits.

She said to Entertainment Weekly,

"It's her first relationship and she's very inexperienced compared to Jay, and so it's difficult for her to navigate that. She's getting more comfortable with him for sure, but she doesn't know everything, and in Part 3, we will see them navigate that more and her make some serious decisions about the relationship."

The showrunner, Gregg Mettler, emphasizes that Leia's journey in Part 2 of the show will delve deeper into her evolving relationship with Jay. As Leia becomes more comfortable with Jay, the show will explore the typical teenage challenges of navigating first loves and the accompanying emotional turmoil.

According to Haverda, the next set of episodes in That '90s Show will present Leia with serious decisions about her relationship, reflecting her character's development and the growing complexities of their bond.

Also, Haverda hinted that through That '90s Show Part 3 more individuals will be introduced to take things further and create a roller coaster of feelings for its fans. Moreover, she stated that shooting at the end of the season was very emotional for her actors adding that they shall feel the same level of intensity when they watch the shows.

The climax of Part 3 will present a sad but at the same time happy moment where all characters get together thereby complementing the storyline with some emotional depth.

What is That '90s Show plot?

That '90s Show tells about Leia Forman, daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti from That '70s Show, who spends summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty Forman, at Point Place in Wisconsin. Placed in mid-1990s America, this series combines humor driven by nostalgia with modern issues to capture the most salient points that compose teenage life as well as close friendships.

Her experiences and escapades with new friends are central to the plotline while still paying homage to this show’s predecessor but bringing something new into it.

Who stars in That '90s Show?

The cast of the series includes,

Callie Haverda as Leia Forman

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman

Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso

Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck

Sam Morelos as Nikki

Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate Runck

Andrea Anders as Sherri Runck

Laura Prepon as Donna Forman

Additionally, Kevin Smith appeared in Part 1 as Sonny and might play an even bigger role in Part 2. That '70s Show manages to keep its nostalgia intact by blending familiar faces from previous seasons’ cast with new ones while also bringing fresh narratives and dynamics for young people today.

Fans can expect the resolution of cliffhangers from Part 1 alongside new adventures and heartfelt moments with Leia and friends on October 24, 2024, when That '90s Show season 2 part 2 is set to be released.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback