That '90s Show Season 2 soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the sequel

That '90s Show season 2 is the second season of the Netflix-exclusive sequel series to the classic sitcom That '70s Show, which prominently featured many memorable tunes from the 1970s to immerse the audience in that time period.

That '90s Show season 2 continues this trend, with many recognizable '90s tracks getting exposure on the show. Throughout the season's eight episodes, songs that used to play on '90s radio are witnessing a resurgence.

Just as That '70s Show catered to the nostalgia of an audience with a fondness for the '70s, That '90s Show season 2 does the same for an audience nostalgic for the '90s.

What songs are featured in That '90s Show season 2?

Aside from the theme song "In the Street", which was originally recorded by Big Star in 1972, all the songs featured in That '90s Show season 2 are from the aforementioned time period. The list of music is as follows:

Los Del Rio's "Macarena", featured in Episode 1. It was a chart-topping hit in the late 1990s thanks to the release of the Bayside Boys Remix in 1995.

Lisa Loeb's "Stay (I Missed You)", featured in Episode 2. It was originally produced for the soundtrack of the 1994 movie, Reality Bites. It became the first Billboard-topping single released by an unsigned artist.

Shaggy's "Boombastic", featured in Episode 2. Released from the 1995 album of the same name, the single peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Fresh Goes Better" from the '90s Mentos ad campaign, featured in Episode 3. The song was composed by John Groves and performed by Richard Ryan Graves.

La Bouche's "Be My Lover", featured in Episode 4. It's a 1995 Eurodance chart-topper and follow-up to their hit single "Sweet Dreams". It won the ASCAP Award for most-played song in America.

Spacehog's "In the Meantime", their 1996 debut single, featured in Episode 4. It topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and peaked at number 32 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Toni Braxton's "Un-break my Heart", her 1996 chart-topper, featured in Episode 5. It spent 11 weeks topping the Billboard Hot 100.

Des'ree's "Kissing You", featured in Episode 7. It was originally written for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann's 1996 film adaptation of Romeo and Juliet.

Jewel's "You Were Meant for Me", featured in Episode 8. It was a 1996 single off her album "Pieces of You", and it peaked at second place on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks.

That '90s Show pays homage to a different time

Just like That '70s Show played to the nostalgia and sentiments of people who grew up and matured during the 1970s, That '90s Show does the same for a new generation who grew up in the '90s, which is also the period where That '70s Show originally aired.

The series follows the descendants of some of the original That '70s Show cast, with all major cast members of the original show also reprising their roles, with the exception of Danny Masterson.

New characters include Lea Forman, the daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), and Jay Kelso, the son of Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis).

Alongside these characters, we have Gwen Runck , Nate Runck, Ozzie Takada and Nikki. Eric's parents, Red Forman (Kurtwood Smit) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), also reappear in this series as Lea's grandparents and continue to be a part of the main cast.

That '90s Show season 2 released its first 8 episodes on Netflix on June 27, 2024. Part 3, also comprising eight episodes, will be released on October 24, 2024.