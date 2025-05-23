Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6 is slated to release on May 28, 2025, at 9 pm ET on The CW in the United States. Titled Sound Connections, the episode is written by James Duff and directed by Bryn Higgins and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers.

Ad

Sherlock and Amelia's search for the Red Thread group will likely hit a breakthrough in the upcoming episode. As they inch closer to uncovering the mystery of the criminal organization, they may unwittingly put Watson and Mrs. Hudson's lives at stake.

The episode's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"As Sherlock and Amelia identify the villains surrounding them on all sides, Holmes repays a favor to his oldest enemy, arranging a meeting between Professor Moriarty and the young Australian man who has suddenly become very close to Amelia."

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6.

When to watch Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6?

An image of Bertie Birtwistle from Sherlock Holmes season 1 (Image via The CW)

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6 will be released at 9 pm ET on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Take a look at the episode's release timings across various time zones below:

Ad

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Wednesday, May 28, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Wednesday, May 28, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Wednesday, May 28, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 29, 2025 01:00 am Central European Time Thursday, May 29, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, May 29, 2025 03:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 29, 2025 06:30 am

Ad

Also read: How many episodes are in Sherlock & Daughter season 1? Episode count and more

Where to watch Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6?

Ad

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6 will arrive exclusively on The CW network. Viewers can also watch it on The CW website or app from 3 am ET/12 am PT onwards the next day.

Another way to access The CW channel is to sign up for one of the many Hulu + Live TV plans. It costs between $81.99 and $95.99 per month depending on the benefits. The Live TV streaming services also include The CW channel along with hundreds of other channels. The FuboTV is priced at $84.99–$94.99, YouTube TV costs $82.99, and DirecTV Stream is priced at $84.99–$164.99.

Ad

What happened in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 5?

Ad

Amelia heads to the Anderson household to work as Clara's chaperone in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 5. She is present at Lady Violet's mansion where Clara and a group of other young women are trained in high society etiquettes. Amelia discovers a knife that resembles the one used to kill her mother at Lady Violet's house, making her suspect the socialite's possible links to the Red Thread gang.

Moreover, Lady Violet arranges a debutante ball for the Italian ambassador's daughter. Amelia is not allowed to enter the event venue, which is attended by Sherlock Holmes and Michael Wylie as well. She is kidnapped by two men while waiting outside the ball, but Holmes and Michael come to her rescue.

Ad

Furthermore, Sherlock teams up with the private investigator, Bertie Birtwistle, to help find the missing jewels and reveal the identity of the mysterious crime syndicate that has kidnapped Watson and Mrs. Hudson. At Holmes's behest, Bertie finds out that Lucia Rojas gave birth to a daughter six months after leaving London, not 18 months as mentioned by Lady Violet.

Holmes successfully locates Michael Wylie, who is Jim Moriarty's estranged son, Dan. However, he refuses to meet his father in prison as it can jeopardize his job.

Ad

What to expect from Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6?

Ad

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6 will lead Holmes and Amelia closer to solving the mystery of the Red Thread group and uncover their evil plan.

Jim Moriarty will make an appearance in the upcoming episode as he will reunite with his son, Dan Moriarty, thanks to Holmes. Jim, in turn, may help crack the case of Amelia's attempted kidnapping at the debutante ball. Due to his close bond with Amelia, Dan may become an unlikely ally in her quest to find and stop the nefarious Red Thread group.

Ad

Catch the latest episodes of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 only on The CW in the US.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More