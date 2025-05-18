Where was Sherlock & Daughter season 1 filmed? All filming locations explored

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 premiered on April 16 on The CW in the United States. The period drama series is based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's book series about the adventures of the famed detective Sherlock Holmes. James Duff serves as the showrunner of the series, which was created by Brendan Foley and directed by Bryn Higgins.

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 features the veteran English actor David Thewlis as Sherlock Holmes and the American actress Blu Hunt as his alleged daughter, Amelia Rojas. The series is set in late 19th-century London but was filmed primarily in locations around Ireland.

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Blackmailed and sidelined from investigating, Sherlock Holmes finds hope when a young woman arrives on his doorstep, potentially holding the key to solving the kidnapping of an ambassador's daughter."

A look at the filming locations of Sherlock & Daughter season 1

The eight-part series Sherlock & Daughter season 1 was filmed primarily in Ireland over three months between April and June 2024.

Dublin, Ireland

The capital city of Dublin provided the backdrop for the show's Victorian-era setting. Its cobblestoned streets, well-preserved landmarks, and centuries-old architecture encapsulated the feel of 19th-century London. Several exterior shots were filmed at Great Denmark Street and North Great George’s Street in Dublin in April 2024.

The historic Law Society of Ireland at Blackhall Place was also used for select scenes in Sherlock & Daughter season 1. The grandeur of the American ambassador's residence was captured at the Cabinteely House, an 18th-century country house in Dublin.

County Wicklow, Ireland

County Wicklow, located south of Dublin city, was chosen as another filming location for its countryside views, lush landscapes, rolling hills, 19th-century architecture, and palatial estates.

Furthermore, the Palladian-style Russborough House in Russelstown posed as the Italian ambassador's residence.

Kent, United Kingdom

Scenes featuring old London docks were filmed at the Chatham Dockyard in Kent. Built in the 16th century, the dockyard was used as a Royal Navy Dockyard for over 400 years.

What is the story of Sherlock & Daughter season 1?

Set in 1896 London, the show's protagonist, Sherlock Holmes, is closely monitored by a mysterious crime syndicate that has kidnapped his close friend, Watson, and Mrs. Hudson, his landlady. He is prohibited from solving crime cases where a red thread is found to ensure the safety of his friends.

Meanwhile, Amelia Rojas, a young Native American woman from California, arrives at his doorstep, claiming to be his daughter. Her mother, Lucia Rojas, was an inventor who was killed by the mysterious Red Thread gang over her designs.

Despite his past romance with Lucia, Holmes denies being her biological father. He, however, hires her as an assistant to help him solve kidnapping cases as he cannot carry out his detective work publicly like before. Holmes promises to mentor her with his unique investigative skills and agrees to help bring her mother's killers to justice.

When the American ambassador's daughter, Clara Anderson, is kidnapped, they successfully rescue her and solve their first case together. During their investigation, they discover that Clara's abductor, Charlie, has connections with the Red Thread gang. He is later killed in prison to stop him from exposing other members of the organization.

During his quest, Holmes learns that the nefarious organization has influence in various parts of the world and is planning something sinister that will lead to grave consequences. He enlists the help of his longtime nemesis, Jim Moriarty, in uncovering the identity of the powerful crime syndicate.

In return, Moriarty asks the detective to find his long-lost son, Daniel, who has been living in London as Michael Wylie.

All episodes of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 will air at 9 pm ET on Wednesdays on The CW.

