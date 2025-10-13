"should we recreate this picture in Chicago?"- Pam Bondi reacts to SNL season 51 parody about her and Kristi Noem

In the latest episode of SNL season 51, the cold open skit included a parody about Attorney General Pam Bondi and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey played the parts of Bondi and Noem, respectively. The segment showed Bondi testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee. With varied characters and prominent references, the cold open segment has grabbed the attention of viewers. Along with the audience, Pam Bondi has also taken notice of the segment and reacted to it through her official social media platform. Sharing a still from the show, Bondi further shared: &quot;.⁦@Sec_Noem⁩, should we recreate this picture in Chicago? Loving Amy Poehler!&quot;Pam Bondi reacts to cold open segment about her from SNL season 51SNL season 51's latest drop included the cold open segment that spoofed Attorney General Pam Bondi's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.Amy Poehler, who was the main host of the second episode, played the role of Bondi in the sketch. While Poehler's Bondi refused to answer questions asked at the session, she was also joined by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, played by Tina Fey. As the segment became popularly discussed among the viewers, Bondi also took note of the sketch and shared her reaction on her official X account. She shared a still of Poehler and Fey posing on the show in her post. Further, she tagged Noem and remarked about recreating this image from SNL season 51. Along with Bondi, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin also shared a reaction to the sketch. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, McLaughlin stated: &quot;SNL is absolutely right — the Democrats' shutdown does need to end!&quot;Also read: Who hosted SNL season 51 episode 2? Host, guests, and other details exploredWhat happened in the cold open parody about Pam Bondi in SNL season 51? A still from SNL season 51 (Image via YouTube/@SaturdayNightLive)In the recent episode of SNL, Amy Poehler and several other cast members presented a parody based on the recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearing of Pam Bondi. The five-hour hearing that happened recently involved questioning on the Trump administration's recent actions and more.In the cold open skit of episode 2, the cast came together to showcase a follow-up session of the recent hearing. Actors Mike Day, James Austin Johnson, Andrew Dismukes, Ashley Padilla, Jeremy Culhane, and Tommy Brennan joined as the senators of the session. Bondi, played by Poehler, dodged every question that the senators asked, further insulting some of them in the skit. Introducing herself as Bondi, Pehler stated: &quot;My name is Pam Bondi. I spell it with an 'I' 'cause I ain't gonna answer any of your questions.&quot;Topics such as the Epstein Files, actions by the Trump administration, indictment of ex-FBI director James Comey, and more. Tina Fey also made an appearance in the skit as Kristi Noem. Her introduction to her character was as follows: &quot;It's me, Kristi Noem. I spell my name with an 'I' 'cause that's how I thought it was spelled. And I'm the rarest type of person in Washington, D.C.- a brunette that Donald Trump listens to.&quot;This also marked the reunion of Fey and Poehler, as they had previously worked together on the show. From striking references to significant remarks, the skit became a prominent part of the second episode. Watch SNL season 51 on NBC and Peacock.