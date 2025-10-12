Who hosted SNL season 51 episode 2? Host, guests, and other details explored

SNL season 51 episode 2 aired on October 11, 2025, maintaining its traditional Saturday night timeslot on NBC. The sketch comedy show followed its usual format, featuring a celebrity host, a musical guest, and topical sketches. Bad Bunny and Doja Cat starred in the season’s premiere episode.

Ad

In episode 2, Amy Poehler returned to her SNL roots as host with Role Model as the musical guest. The show featured skits about political satire ahead of the upcoming U.S. elections and a surprise appearance by the Parks and Recreation star's longtime comedy partner and former SNL star, Tina Fey, during the episode.

Poehler also delivered a monologue, like most SNL hosts, that addressed her time on the show and her career before and after SNL. Beyond that, Seth Meyers and Aubrey Plaza also made appearances, with Meyers returning to the Weekend Update desk alongside Fey and Poehler.

Ad

Trending

Amy Poehler hosts her third SNL episode in SNL season 51 episode 2

A still from SNL season 51 episode 2 (Image via YouTube/SaturdayNightLive)

Amy Poehler made her return to SNL in season 51 episode 2, marking her third appearance as a host and extending her long-standing relationship with the show. She was a cast member from 2001 to 2008, before beginning her career in television and film, alongside her work as a comedian.

Ad

Her return coincidentally fell on the exact 50th anniversary of SNL's very first episode, which Poehler referenced during her monologue. She directly addressed the anniversary, keeping her opening remarks brief and to the point before diving into the evening's agenda. Her monologue also reflected on her time as a cast member and the impact the show has had on her career since leaving.

Poehler also participated in several sketches and was joined by more than a few friends in SNL season 51 episode 2. She also returned to the Weekend Update to reminisce in typical SNL fashion while a few surprise guests joined Poehler in the skits.

Ad

The skits included “Pam Bondi Hearing Cold Open,” while Poehler’s Parks and Recreation co-star, Aubrey Plaza, starred in a parody of The Hunting Wives.

SNL season 51 episode 2’s guests included a Tina Fey cameo and Role Model as the musical guest

Ad

As mentioned above, SNL's season 51 episode 2 saw Amy Poehler as host, joined by a few friends. Tina Fey made a cameo alongside Poehler in a skit where the two portrayed U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (Poehler) and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem (Fey).

In addition, Fey joined Poehler and Seth Meyers on the Weekend Update for a "Joke Off" against current anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che. The actress also led a sketch with Bowen Yang where they conducted a masterclass on how to create theme songs for TV shows. The other major appearance was Role Model as musical guest, who made his series debut in the SNL season 51 episode 2.

Ad

The 28-year-old singer was among the show's highlights as he performed his hits Sally, When The Wine Runs Out, and Some Protector. The former song saw the audience burst into cheers as it included a surprise appearance by Charli XCX, who joined him onstage.

Interested viewers can watch SNL season 51 on NBC and Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddhant Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.



Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant. He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.



Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.



If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004. Know More