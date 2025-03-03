Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas is a three-part documentary series that sheds light on the criminal investigation of a former reality TV show cast member who was arrested in 2020 for the murder of a young female client.

The Gigolos show aired on Showtime from 2011 to 2016, following the lives of five male escorts in Las Vegas. However, four years after the show ended, one of its stars, Ash Armand (real name Akshaya Kubiak), found himself in the midst of a chilling and unexpected downfall.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Akshaya Kubiak was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison for the brutal beating death of 29-year-old Herleen Dulai.

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas will premiere on March 4, 2025, only on Paramount+.

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas - Release date and where to watch

The three-part docuseries Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas will be streaming on Paramount+ on March 4, 2025.

Paramount+ offers various subscription options, including a premium plan with SHOWTIME content, giving subscribers access to popular shows, movies, and exclusive programming. Also, new users can take advantage of a free trial to explore the content before committing to a subscription.

Release Schedule by Time Zone

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 12 AM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Monday, March 3, 2025 9 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Monday, March 3, 2025 11 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Monday, March 3, 2025 10 PM CET (Central European Time) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 6 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 5 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Time Zone) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 3 PM

Plot of Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas is a three-part docuseries that follows the shocking case of Ash Armand (Akshaya Kubiak), a former cast member of the reality show Gigolos, who was convicted of killing 29-year-old Herleen Dulai in 2020.

This docuseries tries to provide an in-depth understanding of the case through the events leading up to the crime, the investigation that followed, and Kubaik's popularity. Through interviews with former Gigolos cast members, friends, and investigation officers, it offers viewers deep insights into the case.

True Story behind Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas

True story behind Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas (Image via Pexels)

Born in 1982, Akshaya Kubiak was involved in the escort business. He gained significant popularity through the reality show Gigolos, which featured a group of male escorts providing services to various clients. Akshaya adopted the stage name Ash Armand as his popularity grew. Even after the show ended in 2016, Akshaya continued his escort work.

According to Moviedelic, after joining Gigolos, he dated a woman named Toochi Kash and later became romantically involved with her friend Tia Evan. However, after some time, their relationship began to show signs of strain. During this period, on the night of July 15, 2020, Akshaya met with a client, Herleen Dulai. Reports say they took psychedelic mushrooms together, and things quickly spiraled out of control.

Akshaya then brutally attacked Herleen in his bedroom and called 911 the following morning at around 10 am, asking for help. When authorities performed an autopsy on Herleen’s body, they found multiple injuries and determined that she had died from blunt force trauma and strangulation. As the case appeared straightforward, the police arrested Akshaya and charged him with the murder of Herleen Dulai.

