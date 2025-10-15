Slow Horses season 5 episode 5 release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

There will be a cleanup for Slough House in Slow Horses season 5 episode 5 after what Coe and River got into in the previous episode. While they didn't kill Dennis Gimball, there's hard evidence and a witness that puts them at the crime scene, but it's not the first time the Slough House agents have found themselves in a bind.Slow Horses season 5 episode 5 drops next week on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 12:00 am ET, only on Apple TV+. Titled Circus, Jackson Lamb will again guide the team on what to do next after getting themselves entangled with Gimball's tragic death at the mayoral debate and the destabilization plot in London still unfolding.They might have prevented another attack, but Circus sounds ominous, which could see Apple TV's band of misfit spies return for another set of misadventures and chaos.Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for the show. Reader's discretion is advised.When does Slow Horses season 5 episode 5 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing the show's weekly episode schedule, Slow Horses season 5 episode 5 will arrive next Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at around 12:00 am Eastern Time. Please check out the table below for the exact release timings for the upcoming installment, depending on the region and time zone.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeTuesday, October 21, 20259 pmCentral TimeTuesday, October 21, 202511 pmEastern TimeWednesday, October 22, 202512 amGreenwich Mean TimeWednesday, October 22, 20254 amCentral European TimeWednesday, October 22, 20256 amEastern European TimeWednesday, October 22, 20257 amIndian Standard TimeWednesday, October 22, 20259:30 pmJapan Standard TimeWednesday, October 22, 20251 pmAs with the previous episodes in the spy series, Slow Horses season 5 episode 5 will be exclusively streaming on Apple TV+.How many episodes are left in Slow Horses season 5?Slow Horses has stayed consistent with its six-episode seasons, which means there are only two more episodes left before season 5 ends. Next week's Slow Horses season 5 episode 5 is expected to feature the aftermath of the previous installment while setting up the grand finale for the Slough House team.A brief recap of Slow Horses season 5 episode 4A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)Titled Missiles, there is ironically no explosion that happens in Slow Horses season 5 episode 4. However, as the Slough House agents go on a lookout at the mayoral debate to prevent a suspected assassination of a politician, Shirley stops the killer before he can kill anyone. Meanwhile, River breaks up a misunderstanding between Dennis Gimball and Mayor Jaffrey's chief of staff.While they successfully stopped an assassination attempt, Gimball still ends up dead after Coe goes down a scaffolding, which accidentally disturbs the buckets of paint on top. A bucket of pink paint falls right on Gimball's head, instantly killing the politician. The whole ordeal, including Coe and River talking about Gimball's death, is recorded in the latter's Dictaphone, which is now in Coe's possession.Thanks to Lamb, the MI5 also managed to find and arrest Tara in Slow Horses season 5 episode 4.Major events to expect from Slow Horses season 5 episode 5Here's what's up for the Slough House team in Slow Horses season 5 episode 5 and other potential plot developments as they continue to investigate the destabilization plot unfolding in the city.Roddy Ho is back in action. Slough House will need his expertise in solving a code likely related to the destabilization strategy.Slough House cleans up after Gimball's death. Lamb will debrief River and Coe after what happened to Dennis Gimball. How they plan to wash their hands after the politician's accident and what they do with the recording could be a highlight in the next episode.The Park will investigate Tara. Now that they have Tara in custody, the questioning will follow that could reveal a lot of things, like details about the extremist group or who she was working with, and if she has really fallen in love with Roddy Ho.Stay tuned for more Slow Horses season 5 news and updates as the season nears the finale.