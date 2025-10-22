  • home icon
  Slow Horses season 5 episode 6 (finale) release date & time, what to expect, and everything you need to know

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 22, 2025 08:47 GMT
Slow Horses season 5 episode 6 (Image via Apple TV/YouTube)
Slow Horses season 5 episode 6 drops next Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 12:00 am ET, only on Apple TV+. Titled Scars, it teases the ominous danger and mass carnage that the Libyans could create if they can continue to be one step ahead of Slough House and the Park to complete their mission.

The previous season has set the stage for an explosive season finale after Tara and the rest of the Libyans bested MI5 and shut down the entire intelligence system. As the plot against MI5 unfolds, Jackson Lamb and the rest of the Slough House agents will continue to navigate the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world to defend London.

As teased in the previous episode, the legendary MI5 agent David Cartwright could return, somehow, to help the Slough House in their biggest mission yet.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Slow Horses season 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

When does Slow Horses season 5 episode 6 come out?

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV/YouTube)
Following the spy drama's release schedule, Slow Horses season 5 episode 6 will arrive next week on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Fans will be able to watch it on streaming at around 12:00 am Eastern Time.

Please check the table below for the exact release timing of the upcoming episode, depending on the time zone.

Time zoneRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeTuesday, October 28, 20259 pm
Central TimeTuesday, October 28, 202511 pm
Eastern TimeWednesday, October 29, 202512 am
Greenwich Mean TimeWednesday, October 29, 20254 am
Central European TimeWednesday, October 29, 20256 am
Eastern European TimeWednesday, October 29, 20257 am
Indian Standard TimeWednesday, October 29, 20259:30 pm
Japan Standard TimeWednesday, October 29, 20251 pm
As with all previous episodes, Slow Horses season 5 episode 6 will be exclusively streaming on Apple TV+.

How many episodes are left in Slow Horses season 5?

Slow Horses season 5 follows previous seasons in the series, with only six episodes. That means the Slough House's story and their mission to stop a destabilization strategy unfolding in the country will only go on for one more episode.

Slow Horses season 5 episode 6 serves as the season finale that is expected to tie everything up about the biggest threat the country has experienced so far. That said, Apple TV has already renewed the spy series for a sixth season in October 2024.

A brief recap of Slow Horses season 5 episode 5

Slow Horses season 5 episode 5 reveals Tara's bigger part in the conspiracy and destabilization strategy that leaves the entire country compromised. During the interrogation, she makes it seem like she's a victim, coerced into targeting Roddy Ho and forced to compromise MI5's database with a string of code. She gives up the said code, but it turns out to be a nefarious plan.

She didn't use the code before, as she claims. She has only pulled out Whelan's profile from the database before, another part of a different plan, and the code is for MI5 itself to use. They think that inputting the code in the database will show them which part of their system has been compromised. Instead, it shuts down the entire intelligence system, and they couldn't do anything to stop it.

The MI5 blackout is the step 5 in the destabilization strategy, which is to 'blind the enemy.' Slow Horses season 5 episode 5 ends with Tara ditching MI5 agents and returning to the Libyans, preparing for the final step of their plan.

Major events to expect from Slow Horses season 5 episode 6

It's the season finale, and here are the biggest events fans can expect to see in Slow Horses season 5 episode 6 based on the cliffhanger in the previous episode:

  • It's only a matter of time before the final step is revealed and what it entails. Per the season finale's synopsis, it could involve a 'mass carnage' that will hit the entire country after it is left defenseless.
  • The Park will scramble their way out of what happened at the end of episode 5. Getting the entire intelligence unit in a blackout puts the country vulnerable, and Whelan, as the head of MI5, appears to be as incompetent as ever, especially compared to Diana.
  • Slough House, as always, will try to prevent the Libyans from completing their mission. Whether David Cartwright will be of help and whether or not they will be able to stop the plot against the country will be the highlight of the season finale.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Apple TV's Slow Horses season 5 as the season nears its finale.

