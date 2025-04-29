Smallville ending explained: What happens when Clark Kent faces Darkseid?

The Smallville ending answers a decade-long question: how does Clark Kent (portrayed by Tom Welling) finally become Superman? After ten seasons chronicling his journey from a Kansas farm boy to Earth's greatest hero, the series concludes with Clark embracing his full potential. He dons the cape, accepts his destiny, and stops the apocalyptic threat of Darkseid once and for all.

Airing from 2001 to 2011, Smallville reimagined Superman’s origin story with a grounded approach, bringing iconic DC characters like Lois Lane (Erica Durance), Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum), and Chloe Sullivan (Allison Mack) into the fold. As the final season builds toward its cosmic climax, Clark’s transformation feels earned — a culmination of years of personal growth, challenges, and revelations.

The Smallville ending sees Clark Kent rise as Superman and defeat Darkseid, securing his legacy in the DC Universe. For those who want to know what happened, here is the Smallville ending explained.

Did Superman defeat Darkseid? Here's a detailed

Smallville ending explained

The Darkseid Threat: A New Kind of Evil

Smallville (Image via Amazon Prime)

Shifting the storyline's tone, Darkseid becomes Smallville's greatest enemy in the last season. Using the Anti-Life Equation, he intends to conquer the universe. King of Apokolips, Darkseid seeks to eradicate all free will and convert everyone into puppets.

Darkseid's power surges over the planet and Smallville's characters in season 10. Darkseid channels his dark power via Lex Luthor, Clark's most well-known nemesis, controlling numerous significant people in Clark's life as puppets in his struggle against the young hero. Clark's last fight is against this evil force; hence, most of the tension in the season stems from his attempt to stop a cosmic monster focused on wiping out everyone he loves.

Clark's struggle with Darkseid

The Smallville ending explores Clark Kent's mind right from the time Darkseid shows up in Smallville. From questions about his roots to uncertainty about his mission on Earth, Clark deals with a range of personal challenges while the show runs.

These vulnerable times prepare the ground for the last clash with Darkseid. Although Clark becomes more confident and strong during the series, his last test against Darkseid challenges him to face his most severe anxieties: Is he really deserving of the authority he holds? Can he welcome his fate as Earth's defender without sacrificing his humanity?

By the time Clark is ready to confront Darkseid, he has dropped his earlier misgivings. His path has shaped him into the hero fans have always believed he would turn into. But Darkseid's scheme is psychological as much as physical. He drives Clark to the point of hopelessness by trying to shatter him both emotionally and intellectually.

Lois Lane’s role in the Smallville ending

Since Lois Lane is so important in enabling Clark to defeat Darkseid, her participation in the Smallville ending is vital. Throughout the series, Lois has been a consistent presence in Clark's life; their love has always been a pillar. Lois is not just a love interest but also a confidante in Clark's last fight as the conclusion draws nigh.

Lois supports Clark in accepting his heroic position and enables him to see the weight of his decisions. Her conviction of Clark's potential becomes a great motivator for him to release his actual abilities. Clark would confront the darkness alone without Lois, but with her at his side, he is reminded of his humanity and the love he battles to save.

Clark’s final transformation into Superman

Clark Kent officially becomes Superman in the Smallville ending. After finally fulfilling his father, Jor-El's wishes, he has fully accepted his fate to be Earth's guardian. However, Darkseid's machinations force Clark to reveal his true identity.

Clark embraces his fate in the last fight against Darkseid. This scene transforms Clark Kent into Superman — in name and deed. The Smallville ending is as poignant as it is magnificent as Clark dons the Superman costume. This profound metamorphosis symbolizes his embrace of the responsibilities that come with his great powers.

Over the years, Clark has grown in heroic as well as physical strength. His struggle is for the planet, not his city or himself. This last meeting shows Clark's growth and altruism over his journey. He is now ready to become the hero he was destined to be.

Clark vs Darkseid

All the concepts and character arcs that have evolved over Smallville culminate in the climax encounter between Clark and Darkseid. The fight itself is an intellectual one as much as a physical one. Seeking to force his will upon the whole cosmos, Darkseid stands for ultimate power and devastation. By contrast, Clark personifies liberty, hope, and the conviction that people are free to make decisions for themselves.

Darkseid uses the people closest to Clark against him to try to emotionally undermine him during the fight. Still, Clark's moral compass and confidence in mankind finally pay off. By using all his Kryptonian might, Clark beats Darkseid as the conflict gets to its height. With his allies — especially Lois — Clark is able to vanquish the evil forces poised to wipe out the planet.

What Darkseid’s defeat means for Clark Kent

The Smallville ending with Darkseid's defeat represents Clark's eventual embrace of his Superman status. Overcoming one of the strongest and deadliest entities in the DC Universe, Clark shows he is prepared to guard the planet from any threat approaching.

Although Clark gains a great triumph from Darkseid's loss, it also heralds the end of an era. As the Smallville series ends, fans are left with closure, and Clark Kent has totally embraced his fate. Now Superman, the hero who will inspire the next generations, Clark is no more the unsure young man he once was.

Smallville ending

Smallville (Image via Amazon Prime)

Although the Smallville ending centers on Clark Kent's struggle with Darkseid, the last episode also includes Justice League visits. Early seasons of the series have seen the Justice League—including Green Arrow, Aquaman, Black Canary, and the Flash—who were instrumental in guiding Clark toward good.

The Smallville ending is a conclusion to Clark Kent’s journey from an unsure teenager to the iconic Superman. Clark finally steps into his role as Earth’s protector, embracing his Kryptonian legacy and the responsibility that comes with his immense powers.

Meanwhile, Smallville is available for online streaming on Amazon Prime and Hulu.

