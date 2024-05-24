Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4 will release on May 27, 2024. With another dose of bizarre comedy, the latest episode focused on Allan Red and his job of buying paper clips, a simple task to carry out. However, what seemed to be an effortless assignment, turned out to be a crazy lore, wild enough that even if Alan wanted to tell everyone, no one would have believed him.

Since Alan was the major focus in the latest installment, other characters like Mr. Boss, Charlie, Pim, and Glep barely made an appearance. However, it can be anticipated that the next episode will see more of them. Follow along with the article to learn more about Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Smiling Friends Season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

When will Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4 be released?

As mentioned above, Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4 is scheduled to release this Monday, May 27, 2024, at 12:00 am ET in the U.S. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the next episode for all selective regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, May 26, 2024 9 pm Central Time Monday, May 27, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Monday, May 27, 2024 12 am British Summer Time Monday, May 27, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Monday, May 27, 2024 9:30 am Central European Summer Time Monday, May 27, 2024 6 am Australian Central Time Monday, May 27, 2024 1:30 pm

Where to watch Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4

Smiling Friends Season 2 will be aired initially on the Adul Swim network. The latest episodes of Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack’s animated surreal comedy can be accessed through Channel 4. Fans opting for an on-the-move experience and expecting the series to be on an OTT platform will be relieved to learn that Max is the only destination streaming both seasons.

A brief recap on Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 3

Allan and his landlord (Image via Max)

After arriving at his office, Mr. Boss tasked Allan to bring more paperclips and told him that there was a reward if he accomplished his job. Allan was surprised to find that there was a paperclips crisis outside, but somehow he managed to get his hands on a box from an electronic store. Unfortunately, the box got stolen by DJ Spit, who eventually took off on his helicopter.

Allan didn’t want to give up, so he chased Spit and jumped on the helicopter. Later, the aircraft crashed after the U.S. Air Force pursued it. Luckily Allan survived the crash, but much to his worst nightmare, the paperclips box was taken by a bigfoot. After Allan tried to retrieve it, he inadvertently awakened a pirate ghost, who stole the box and ran away with his dead allies.

Allan pursued the pirate ghost who was sailing away on a ship, and he almost managed to catch him, but he and the vessel ended up in a Leviathan’s stomach. Allan used the pirate’s sword to poke the insides of the creature and escaped through the blowhole. Much to his relief Allan made it to the shore with the box but was shocked by finding out that it was empty all along.

A Leviathan as seen in Smiling Friends (Image via Max)

Allan found a ransom note, in which he was asked to make it to an address, located within his own apartment complex. After arriving at the address, he discovered that it had been his landlord since the beginning who orchestrated these events, only to make his tenant smoke cannabis, drink lots of sodas, and play Burnout Revenge on PlayStation 2.

As Allan was hesitating, the landlord threatened him to detonate the bomb vest he put on that would destroy the entire city. Allan managed to defuse the bomb, which made the landlord commit suicide. At last, Allan managed to get Mr. Boss the paperclips he asked for. As promised, Mr. Boss gifted a miniature figurine of himself to Allan.

As Allan wasn’t interested in it, he passed the figurine to Charlie, which seemingly saddened Mr. Boss. In the end credits, the landlord woke up at the morgue, vowing to come back for Allan again.

What to expect from Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4

Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4 is titled “Erm, the Boss Finds Love?.” With the newly released teaser of the upcoming episode and the title, one thing is sure, the animated comedy will be exploring the love angle of Mr. Boss which will likely be yet another rib-tickling installment. The episode will also introduce Jombo, whom Charlie deems to have the potential of being the 5th member of Smiling Friends.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4 and all your favorite TV shows and movies.