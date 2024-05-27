Smiling Friends season 2 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Smiling Friends season 2 episode 5 will release on May 27, 2024. As per the latest promo teaser, the coming episode will feature a mad scientist whose goal is to take over the world. The latest installment was all about Mr. Boss getting hitched, which came as a sudden surprise to Charlie, Pim, and Allan, who were confused about whether this was real or just another prank.

Although Mr. Boss was serious this time, his decision almost got him killed. Much to his relief, his employees saved him in the nick of time, asserting that Smiling Friends stick together.

The coming episode also promises the show’s signature bizarre humor and weirdly funny characters leaving the fans eagerly anticipating more laughs and surprises. Read on to learn more about Smiling Friends season 2 episode 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant for Smiling Friends season 2. Reader discretion is advised.

Trending

When will Smiling Friends season 2 episode 5 be released?

As mentioned above, Smiling Friends season 2 episode 5 is scheduled to release this Monday, June 3, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. ET in the U.S. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming episode for all selective regions with the respective time zones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, June 2, 2024 9 pm Central Time Monday, June 3, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Monday, June 3, 2024 12 am British Summer Time Monday, June 3, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Monday, June 3, 2024 9:30 am Central European Summer Time Monday, June 3, 2024 6 am Australian Central Time Monday, June 3, 2024 1:30 pm

Where to watch Smiling Friends season 2 episode 5?

Smiling Friends season 2 episode 5, like always, will be aired first on the Adult Swim network.

The latest episodes of Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack’s absurd animated comedy can be accessed through Channel 4. Fans can even watch the series on Max, the only destination that is streaming both seasons.

Also read: Smiling Friends season 2 cast

A brief recap on Smiling Friends season 2 episode 4

The episode kicked off with Glep, Allan, and Pim attending the wedding of Mr. Boss, and they were still surprised by this, given how unexpected the situation was. Suddenly, Charlie, who was heavily intoxicated, arrived with his friend Jombo and introduced him to others, and the situation became even more weird.

Everyone was terrified after learning that Mr. Boss was marrying a malformed demon named Brittney. Later, Mr. Boss proclaimed to rebrand the company from Smiling Friends to Brittney Smile. After the couple left, Charlie, Pim and Alland did some research and discovered that Brittney was Satan’s daughter Filia Diabulus, who manifests every 100 years.

Brittney’s goal was to take the soul of Mr. Boss in her possession and all his belongings, which she would later present to her father. To save Mr. Boss and Smiling Friends, the trio did some online digging and encountered a YouTube video on how to kill the demon, which was to drain her blood on a full moon night.

Luckily, it was a full moon night the very day, so the trio headed to where the couple was celebrating their honeymoon. Suddenly, Allan bailed on Charlie and Pim’s plan, by saying that he had an appointment with Doctor Monster. They continued with their mission but were confused about who should stab Brittney.

In the end, Pim accepted the job, but unfortunately, the knife of Charlie, which he got from Jombo was a fake. Instead of getting angry, Brittney was saddened and heartbroken, even though she admitted that their accusation was true. Brittney perished after jumping out of the window, and Mr. Boss’ curse lifted.

Mr. Boss revealed that he was done chasing after women and asserted his love was his job and his employees. The post-credits scene saw Mr. Boss arguing with Satan on the fenceline property boundaries, given the death of his wife Brittney made him 1/4th owner of hell.

Read more: 5 shows like Smiling Friends for those who can't get enough of the animated workplace comedy

What to expect from Smiling Friends season 2 episode 5?

Smiling Friends season 2 episode 5 is titled “Brother’s Egg.” At this point it is unknown, what the title actually means, and fans who have watched the first season may likely presume the return of Century Egg.

The promo for the upcoming episode sees a seemingly mad scientist asking for Pim and Charlie’s assistance in taking over the world, given he has recently accomplished his mission of creating life.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Smiling Friends season 2 and all your favorite TV shows and movies.