Smiling Friends season 2 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Smiling Friends season 2, episode 8, will be released on June 24, 2024. The latest installment saw Pim tag along with Mr. Boss on an unplanned journey to a whole other town, where he somehow managed to evade the worst situation possible and return safely.

The next episode is titled “Pim Finally Turns Green,” which suggests that the eponymous character will get a whole new appearance. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.

Given that green is considered the color of envy, the title can also mean that Pim might get jealous and that someone is likely Charlie. Follow along with the article to learn more about Smiling Friends season 2, episode 8.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant information for Smiling Friends season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Smiling Friends season 2 episode 8 be released

As stated above, Smiling Friends season 2 episode 8 will be released this Monday, June 24, 2024, at 12:00 am ET in the U.S. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming episode for all selective regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, June 23, 2024 9 pm Central Time Monday, June 24, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Monday, June 24, 2024 12 am British Summer Time Monday, June 24, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Monday, June 24, 2024 9:30 am Central European Summer Time Monday, June 24, 2024 6 am Australian Central Time Monday, June 24, 2024 1:30 pm

Where to watch Smiling Friends season 2 episode 8

Smiling Friends season 2 episode 8 and all the latest episodes will initially air on the Adult Swim network. The animated comedy can also be accessed through Channel 4. Still, it doesn’t just end there, as fans can even watch the series on Max, the only destination that is streaming both seasons.

A brief recap on Smiling Friends season 2 episode 7

Pim and his pen pal from Spamtopia, Oscar, as seen in Smiling Friends (Image via Adult Swim)

Episode 7 kicked off with Mr. Boss firing Tyler from Smiling Friends and eventually announcing that he would be heading to Spamtopia to find a rare jewel. Given the jewel had magical properties, he was fixated on getting his hands on it. Mr. Boss was delighted after learning that Pim spoke Spamtopia’s native language, Spanish, so he made him join his adventure without seeking his approval.

Before leaving, Mr. Boss entrusted his 18-year-old son, Jason, to Charlie, Allen, and Glep’s capable hands. Unfortunately, Jason inexplicably died, and despite Charlie’s efforts, he couldn’t save him. This also led to a fight between Allen and Charlie, who blamed each other for Jason’s death.

After arriving at Spamtopia, Pim and Mr. Boss discovered that the town had one strict rule and that was not to look directly into the eyes of any resident, which was considered a crime. Inadvertently, Pim saw in the Jewel dealer’s eye, which made him and Mr. Boss land in a tight spot and their lives were at stake.

Suddenly, Pim found out that the dealer was his pen pal, Oscar. The duo was spared eventually. However, after the rules were removed, Spamtopia descended into anarchy. After retrieving the jewel, Pim and Mr. Boss returned to the office, only to find Jason dead. However, Mr. Boss saved his son by using the same jewel, which turned Jason into a butterfly.

Later, Jason excreted dust, which turned the environment inside the Smiling Friends office a bit chaotic. In the end credits scene, Charlie discovers that Tyler got a new job as a singer at a bar.

What to expect from Smiling Friends season 2 episode 8

Bill Nye, as seen in Smiling Friends season 2 episode 8 preview (Image via Adult Swim)

Given the recently dropped preview teaser, Smiling Friends season 2 episode 8 will see the animated version of Bill Nye, the Science Guy. The episode will also feature a song titled Bill Nye’s Death Song. Another preview teaser sees Pim and the gang enjoying winter by building a snowman. However, much to everyone’s surprise, the snowman comes to life.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Smiling Friends season 2 and all your favorite TV shows and movies.