Smiling Friends season 2 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Smiling Friends season 2 episode 6 will release on June 10, 2024. The next episode is going to get intergalactic and will be focusing more on Pim. Off with a dark start, the recent installment was yet another Smiling Friends goodness that left the audience with a burst of uncontrollable laughter.

In the latest episode, Charlie and Pim were tasked by Mr. Boss to help a scientist with an egg dilemma, but the series of events that occurred later led the duo to resolve a feud between the two brothers. The episode featured YouTuber Joel Haver, who is widely acclaimed for comedy-centric short films. Follow along with the article to learn more about Smiling Friends season 2 episode 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant for Smiling Friends season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Smiling Friends season 2 episode 6 be released

As mentioned above, Smiling Friends season 2 episode 6 will be released this Monday, June 10, 2024, at 12:00 am ET in the U.S. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming episode for all selective regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, June 9, 2024 9 pm Central Time Monday, June 10, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Monday, June 10, 2024 12 am British Summer Time Monday, June 10, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Monday, June 10, 2024 9:30 am Central European Summer Time Monday, June 10, 2024 6 am Australian Central Time Monday, June 10, 2024 1:30 pm

Where to watch Smiling Friends season 2 episode 6

Smiling Friends season 2 episode 6 and all the latest episodes will be aired first on the Adult Swim network. Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack’s absurd animated comedy can be accessed through Channel 4. Still, it doesn’t just end there as fans can even watch the series on Max, the only destination that is streaming both seasons.

A brief recap of Smiling Friends season 2 episode 5

Episode 5 kicked off with Mr. Boss requesting Charlie and Pim to help Jared Fogle smile, which left them startled. Eventually, it was revealed that he was playing a prank on them again, and it was Glep who was pretending to be Fogle.

The duo then were tasked to help a mad scientist, Professor Psychotic with his egg dilemma. After reaching the location, Charlie and Pim discovered that Psychotic was trying to create a life by injecting his chemicals into the eggs.

Psychotic’s passion and his loud evil laugh caused Doug (played by Joel Haver) to evict him from his house. Charlie and Pim tried to dig a little deeper into the two brothers' past and discovered that after their mother’s death, they were the only family to each other.

The duo tried to convince Psychotic and Doug to get over their differences. However, the former accused the latter of being responsible for their mother’s death due to his painkiller addiction, which led to a fight.

Suddenly, a homunculus popped out of one of the eggs and Doug was more than happy that his brother finally earned his breakthrough.

The two decided to raise the homunculus as fathers in the end. After Pim and Charlie returned, they found everyone was crying over a sad movie, excluding Mr. Boss, who couldn’t fix his face after it got transformed into a dog.

What to expect from Smiling Friends season 2 episode 6

Smiling Friends season 2 episode 6 is titled “Charlie, Pim, and Alien.” The upcoming episode’s official synopsis states that Pim will set out on a rescue mission to save his mother, who is trapped on Mars. Pim gets to learn that the kidnappers are Martians, and it is expected that he has some history with them. Charlie will assist Pim in his quest, like the good friend he is.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Smiling Friends season 2 and all your favorite TV shows and movies.