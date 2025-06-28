Smoke season 1 episode 2 ending explained: Who is the first arsonist?

Smoke season 1 is a crime drama series that premiered on June 27, 2025, on Apple TV+ and is set to end its nine-episode run on August 15, 2025. The first two episodes were released together, with the pilot episode being directed and written by Kari Skogland and Dennis Lehane, respectively.

The second episode, Your Happy Makes Me Sad, is directed by Joe Chappelle and co-written by Lehane and Adriane McCray.

Dennis Lehane created the series, which is inspired by Kary Antholis and Marc Smerling's podcast Firebug, about the serial arsonist John Leonard Orr, which was released in 2021. Taron Egerton stars as the arson investigator Dave Gudsen, who works with Detective Michell Calderon (Jurnee Smollett) to expose two serial arsonists.

By the end of episode 2, the identity of the first arsonist is revealed to be Dave himself.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Smoke season 1 episode 2.

Dave and Michell team up in Smoke season 1 episode 2

Dave Gudsen and Michell Calderon as seen in Smoke season 1 (Image via Instagram/@jurneesmollett)

The series opens with Taron Egerton's character, Dave Gudsen, passing through blazing fire, only to wake up and realize that he was having a nightmare about a particularly traumatic incident from his stint as a firefighter years ago.

Now working as an arson investigator, Dave is on the hunt for two serial arsonists. The first one is notorious for starting multiple fires in quick succession to spread the fire department thin, a modus operandi Dave calls the D&C - divide and conquer. He is known to set fire to the potato chips aisle at shops, and the only clue Dave has about the culprit is that he walks with a limp.

The second arsonist stalks his victims to their homes and then sets them on fire along with the house.

Detective Michell Calderon, from the robbery department, is assigned to work closely with Dave to solve these two cases due to her impressive record with criminal investigations. But it turns out that she was transferred by her boss, Steven Burk, after she ended their affair.

Dave and Michell seen at work in Smoke season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)

Following the clues left behind by the first arsonist, Michell is convinced that the person works in the fire department. Dave and Michell go through the firefighter database and narrow down their search to two men - Scotty Bucyk and Arch Stanton. Scotty is soon cleared, but Arch comes out looking very suspicious. The duo follows him to a secluded trailer.

Later, Michell breaks into the trailer and finds BDSM-related stuff and illegal weapons in an apparent doomsday bunker. She confronts Arch about being the arsonist, but he denies any wrongdoing. Since she had already shot him in the knees before questioning him, Michell covers up her mistake by staging the scene to look like he was planning a Columbine-style attack, leading to Arch's arrest.

As a result, Michell is hailed as a hero in the department, much to Dave's envy. In the climax of Smoke season 1 episode 2, the first arsonist is seen in action as he enters a convenience store and starts another fire. The camera pans on his face, and he is revealed to be Dave Gudsen.

Who is the second arsonist in Smoke season 1 episode 2?

An image of Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Freddy Fasano in Smoke season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)

Dave knows that the second arsonist uses frying oil from restaurant kitchens in a milk jug to start the fires and carries out his arson exclusively in Trolley Town. Smoke season 1 reveals early on that the perpetrator is the disgruntled employee Freddy Fasano, who works at the fast food restaurant chain, Coop's.

Freddy is depicted as a very lonely man who seeks out happy people as his victims to avenge life's unfairness. He finds his latest targets at a bar, where he watches a couple having a good time with their friends. Freddy follows the couple home, where their newborn baby is being looked after by a babysitter.

He follows through with his plan and sets the house on fire. The father is badly burned, but the mother and baby escape unharmed.

Later, Freddy’s life starts to improve when a regular customer, Brenda Cephus, becomes his friend. She encourages him to apply for a manager’s job at work, and though unsure, he agrees. Brenda also offers him a free haircut at her salon, which deeply moves him. As they grow closer, Freddy learns that Brenda lost her son a few years ago.

After speaking to the victim's family, Dave tracks down the bar and creates a sketch of the culprit, with the bartender's help.

What does Smoke season 1 reveal about Dave Gudsen's marriage?

A still of Taron Egerton's character Dave Gudsen from Smoke season 1 (Image via Instagram/@jurneesmollett)

Smoke season 1 episode 1 reveals that Gudsen is married to the librarian Ashley, and they live together with her teenage son, Emmett. Despite his efforts to bond with his stepson, Emmett remains aloof. The couple is not on the best of terms either, as Dave expresses his concerns to his boss, Harvey Englehart, over drinks.

When Dave shares his plans to write a book detailing his experiences as an arson investigator, Ashley reacts with little enthusiasm. Similarly, when Ashley discloses that Emmett's dad is leaving town, and Emmett will be living with them full-time, Dave hardly reacts. In the second episode, Emmett and Dave have a tense exchange, forcing Dave to storm out in anger.

Watch all episodes of Smoke season 1 exclusively on Apple TV+.

