Snapped: Behind Bars season 3 release date, where to watch, and everything you need to know

True crime enthusiasts have something new to anticipate with the return of Snapped: Behind Bars. This spin-off show from the hit Oxygen program Snapped delves deeply into the cases of women who have been convicted of murder. It includes exclusive in-prison interviews with the women, where they discuss their cases.
The series combines old footage from the original shows with new interviews with experts, loved ones, and the perpetrators themselves. During these interviews, the subjects usually confess to regrets, alibis for their innocence, or explanations about what happened before the crimes.
Season 3 continues last season's formula by featuring cases from current Snapped episodes. It delves into the motives and psychological motivations of the perpetrators and the lasting impacts on victims' families.
The season debuts on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at 6 pm ET/5 pm CT on Oxygen True Crime. Viewers can watch it live on cable or stream it later on platforms such as Peacock. Although the total number of episodes has not been made public, there should be about six to eight episodes, given previous seasons.
When and where to watch Snapped: Behind Bars season 3
Season 3 of Snapped: Behind Bars will air on Oxygen True Crime, a network specializing in factual crime stories. On Sunday, November 9, 2025, the premiere episode will air. Subsequent episodes will air at the same time every Sunday after that. Viewers can follow the series week by week as new revelations are made. Shortly after the broadcast, streaming options offer convenient access for individuals without cable.
The official synopsis from Oxygen states:
"Go behind prison walls to meet the convicted murderers featured from SNAPPED, who are now willing to discuss their cases. Through exclusive jailhouse interviews, the series provides a unique perspective on these shocking crimes."
See Peacock Premium to stream the show; episodes are made available on demand after they air. Other services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV provide live oxygen feeds for real-time viewing. Depending on the region, some episodes on Bravo Now or E! Now may be available to viewers abroad. These platforms already stream entire seasons of previous years, so it's easy to catch up before the new content is released.
Here is a table that displays the start time in the main U.S. time zones for the premiere timing by region:
All about Snapped: Behind Bars season 3
Snapped: Behind Bars provides a concentrated look at criminal cases from the perspective of the inmates. The show resists dramatization, using direct interviews and straightforward recaps instead. Season 3 complements the latest Snapped series, taking stories that are about themes such as betrayal, manipulation, and domestic disputes.
The viewers gain insight into the inmates' lives today inside prison, including the day-to-day routines and insight years after the trials. Experts describe influences like mental health factors or relationship dynamics in the incidents.
The series has the same structure throughout the seasons, beginning with case summaries and transitioning to personal anecdotes. This format makes it easy for viewers to know the entire timeline without knowing what the original Snapped episodes were about. Oxygen markets the show as part of its true crime block and frequently couples it with similar programming on Sunday evenings.
Production background
Jupiter Entertainment has produced Snapped: Behind Bars, which has been the parent series of Snapped since 2004. The firm is an expert in unscripted crime documentaries from Knoxville, Tennessee, maintaining high production value in clean audio and editing. For Season 3, shooting included safe visits to prisons around the U.S., arranged in advance with the prisons for safety.
Executive producers Scott Lonker and Stephen A. Harris guide the content, emphasizing moral storytelling. Inmates' points of view are weighed against the victim's family input to create comprehensive stories. Distribution reach comes through Oxygen's affiliation with NBCUniversal.
The series employs typical documentary equipment, such as handheld cameras for close-up jailhouse environments and stock footage for reenactments. Budgeting information is unavailable, but the show's success has created frequent renewals. The crew consists of skilled directors who emphasize factual accuracy, referring to legal documents and court transcripts.
Taylor Marks' brutal crime - A detailed case overview
