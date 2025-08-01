Where is Tausha Morton now? Details of Mitch Kemp's killer, explored

In 2004, Tausha Morton was at the center of a case that would later shock the state of Missouri. The Boone County resident was accused of orchestrating the murder of her ex-husband, Mitchell Kemp, a local carpet installer who mysteriously vanished that same year. Authorities later alleged that Tausha manipulated her then-husband, Gregory Morton, into carrying out the killing. Years passed before the truth emerged, turning the once-cold case into a headline-grabbing investigation.

In June 2010, a jury convicted Tausha Morton of first‑degree murder and armed criminal action. She received a life sentence without the possibility of parole and remains incarcerated at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri

Today, Tausha Morton is still behind bars, serving that life term. The case is set to be re-released on Snapped: Behind Bars, season 2, episode 3, on July 2, 2025, on Oxygen.

Who is Tausha Morton, and where is she now?

Morton remains at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. (Image via Unsplash/ @ Max Kleinen)

Tausha Morton, born Tausha Fields, is a Missouri woman with a complex personal history, having been married five times by age 30. She married Mitch Kemp twice, with their daughter, Lexie, born in 2002. Their relationship ended in a 2003 divorce amid allegations of Kemp’s abuse, which later became central to the murder case.

After divorcing Kemp, Tausha married Gregory Morton in 2004 and moved with him and Lexie to a farm on Deer Park Road near Columbia, Missouri. Described by some as manipulative, Tausha’s relationships often involved conflict, including with ex-boyfriends who later provided key testimony. In 2008, her past unraveled when one of her boyfriends, Dewayne Barrentine, alerted authorities to Kemp’s disappearance.

Tausha Morton was arrested in Texas and extradited to Missouri. In 2010, she was convicted of first-degree murder for orchestrating Kemp’s death. Today, Tausha Morton remains at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, serving a life sentence without parole. In a 2024 interview, she claimed innocence, alleging Gregory acted alone. Her 2017 appeal for post-conviction relief was denied in 2021, according to Oxygen.

The murder of Mitch Kemp

Mitch Kemp was killed at the Deer Park Road farm. (Image via Unsplash/ @Frances Gunn)

On August 24, 2004, Mitch Kemp was killed at the Deer Park Road farm where Tausha Morton and Gregory Morton lived. Prosecutors stated that Tausha lured Kemp to the property, possibly under the pretense of seeing their daughter, Lexie. Gregory, influenced by Tausha’s claims that Kemp had r*ped her and molested Lexie—allegations later found baseless—shot Kemp multiple times with a handgun, as per CBS News.

An autopsy revealed Kemp was shot six times in the chest. Tausha was present during the murder and reportedly kicked and spat on Kemp as he died, as per the Columbia Daily Tribune. The couple then wrapped the body and buried it in a shallow grave on the farm. His family reported Kemp’s disappearance in late 2004, but the case remained cold until 2008.

Tausha’s inconsistent statements during police interviews, including claims of an affair with Kemp or his alleged abuse, complicated the investigation. In August 2008, she led authorities to Kemp’s remains, confirming the homicide after years of mystery, as per CBS News.

Investigation and arrests

Tausha was arrested in Texas in December 2008. (Image via Unsplash/ @ Markus Winkler)

The investigation into Mitch Kemp’s disappearance began in 2004. However, it gained momentum in 2008 when Dewayne Barrentine, Tausha’s boyfriend in Florida, grew suspicious after discovering Kemp was a missing person based on the texts in Tausha's MySpace account. Barrentine learned from another ex-boyfriend, Keith Jones, that Tausha had confessed in 2006 to Gregory killing Kemp, as per CBS News.

Barrentine contacted police, prompting renewed scrutiny. In May 2008, Boone County detectives questioned Tausha in Alabama, where she initially denied involvement but later admitted Gregory killed Kemp, leading authorities to the farm. After a second trip in August 2008, Kemp’s remains were recovered. Gregory was arrested in St. Louis in August 2008, and Tausha was arrested in Texas in December 2008, extradited to Missouri in January 2009, as per Oxygen.

Both faced first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. Gregory confessed to the shooting, claiming Tausha’s allegations against Kemp motivated him. Tausha’s shifting narratives, including claims of fear of Gregory, were viewed skeptically by investigators, who believed she orchestrated the crime.

Trial and conviction

Tausha was convicted of first-degree murder. (Image via Unsplash/ @ Tingey Injury Law Firm)

In June 2009, Gregory Morton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, receiving a 19-year sentence, set for release in 2027. As part of his plea, he testified against Tausha Morton, stating she manipulated him by falsely claiming Kemp abused her and Lexie. Tausha’s trial in June 2010 in Boone County saw prosecutors argue she planned the murder to secure sole custody of Lexie, fearing a custody battle with Kemp, as per Oxygen.

Witnesses, including Barrentine and Jones, testified to Tausha’s deceptive behavior, while Gregory’s testimony detailed her role in luring Kemp. The defense argued Gregory was the true manipulator, and Tausha’s cooperation in locating the body showed her innocence, as per the Columbia Daily Tribune.

The jury convicted Tausha of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, sentencing her to life without parole plus 20 years for armed criminal action, as per Justia U.S. Law. A 2017 appeal citing ineffective counsel was denied in 2021 due to late filing, according to the Columbia Daily Tribune.

Watch Snapped: Behind Bars available on Oxygen.

