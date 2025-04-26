Southern Fried Lies: Release date & time, where to watch, and more about the true crime special

True crime fans have a good reason to be excited as Oxygen will be taking them to Camden, Arkansas, with their new special, Southern Fried Lies. The new special promises to deep dive into the most chilling crime cases from the American South.

The special follows the mystery behind the death of rich men in the community, which changes the face of the town subsequently.

The Southern Fried Lies premieres on Sunday, April 27 at 6 pm ET/PT on Oxygen and will be available for streaming on Peacock April 29 onwards. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"When Matt mysteriously dies, his last will and testament leaves almost everything to Alex and little to his teenage son. Secrets (and bodies) don't stay buried long in Camden, and when it's discovered that Donna forged Matt's will, a series of twists lead the FBI to investigate."

Southern Fried Lies is slated to release this Sunday

Southern Fried Lies will premiere on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 6 pm ET/PT on Oxygen, offering viewers prime time access residing within the United States. The two-hour special will be available for streaming on Peacock on April 29, 2025, onwards.

True crime fans who miss the special can host a watch party as the episodes become open to stream on Peacock from the comfort of their homes.

The release has been perfectly timed for a Sunday evening, such that people can wind down for the week with a thrilling watch.

Where to watch Southern Fried Lies? Details explored

The two-hour special will exclusively premiere on Oxygen True Crime - a network that is known for its high-quality productions of investigative series. Aside from Peacock, a number of streaming platforms that host Oxygen programs will also make the episodes available.

The list of platforms includes names such as:

Peacock (airs the next day for streaming subscribers)

YouTube TV

Hulu

Sling TV

fuboTV

Some of these platforms might require specific subscription tiers or live TV add-ons to access Oxygen's live broadcasts. Additionally, Oxygen airs re-runs of its major specials multiple times throughout the week following the premiere.

What is Southern Fried Lies all about?

Southern Fried Lies outlines the story of 34-year-old Camden resident Matt Jacobs. Jacobs was a survivor of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Rig Explosion - an episode that left him with a horrific story and substantial wealth as settlement, making him one of the wealthiest individuals in town.

According to Oxygen, Camden's pageant mom and unofficial mayor wished for Matt to become her daughter, Alex's partner.

In January 2015, Jacobs passed away in a sudden car accident, which appeared to be a tragic mishap at first glance. However, further investigations revealed a different story.

It was later revealed that he had left a significant amount of his $1.7 million in his fiancée, Jordan Alexandra Peterson's name as the main beneficiary, while only a portion was allocated to his teenage son, Jordan.

The investigation revealed a complicated white collar crime that was orchestrated by Peterson's mother, Donna Herring.

Herring reportedly created a fraudulent document six days following Jacobs' death and further used her sister Marion Diane Kinley's debit card credentials to set up the account.

Catch the riveting thriller behind Matt's fortune as Southern Fried Lies premieres on Oxygen on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

