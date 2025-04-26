What is Southern Fried Lies all about? Everything to know 

Southern Fried Lies is a true-crime documentary that uncovers a story from the small town of Camden, Arkansas. The story revolves around the death of Matt Jacobs, a wealthy local hero. His sudden demise sets off a series of events in the town that affect this close-knit community.

During the investigation, truths surrounding Matt's death are revealed that change the course of the town. Southern Fried Lies shows how one man's death can lead to a web of deceit and secrets that ultimately change everyone's lives.

The two-hour documentary, Southern Fried Lies, is set to premiere on Sunday, April 27, 2025, on Oxygen, at 6 pm EST. Viewers can also stream it on Peacock on April 29, 2025.

The true story behind Matt Jacobs' case explored

According to Oxygen, in January 2015, Matt Jacobs, a 34-year-old resident of Camden, Arkansas, died in a car accident. Jacobs was a survivor of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion and received a large settlement after the accident, leaving him with an estate worth approximately $1.7 million. After his death, his teenage son, Jordan Jacobs, was considered the heir to his estate.

A few days after Matt Jacobs' death, a will surfaced that named his fiancée, Jordan Alexandra Peterson, as the primary heir to his estate. The investigation revealed that the will was forged by Peterson's mother, Donna Herring. She created it using an online legal service and placed it in Jacobs' gun safe to make it look genuine.

The FBI investigation revealed that Donna Herring created an account with a legal document service and prepared the will using her sister Marion Diane Kinley's debit card. The document was signed by Marion and her husband, John Kinley, even though they knew Jacobs was dead.

The case caused a stir in the Camden community. A lack of trust and suspicion developed among local residents.

According to the US attorney's press release, Donna Herring was sentenced to 41 months in prison for wire fraud. Her sister, Marion Diane Kinley, received an 18-month sentence for participating in the conspiracy, while Marion's husband, John Wayne Kinley, was given 12 months and one day.

Jordan Alexandra Peterson was sentenced to three years of probation, including the first six months of house arrest, for lying to the FBI.

What is Southern Fried Lies all about? Explored

The documentary highlights how the death of a rich and famous man created turmoil in the entire city of Camden and how an attempt was made to grab the property through fraud.

This documentary not only highlights the role of Donna Herring and her family, but also includes interviews with Jordan Jacobs, investigators, the town coroner and other local people. All of these people bring to light the situation of that time based on their own knowledge and experiences.

Southern Fried Lies presents all the important turning points related to the case in sequence - Matt's death, the discovery of the forged will, the FBI investigation, and the legal proceedings. This documentary shows aspects of the judicial process, family relationships and politics in small towns on the basis of records.

The documentary focuses on how the mysteries surrounding a man's mysterious death slowly unfold and how the case turns from a simple accident to a major criminal conspiracy.

To find out more about the case, viewers can watch Southern Fried Lies on Oxygen.

