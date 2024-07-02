SPRINT review: Is Netflix's documentary on fastest people in the world worth watching?

Netflix's latest docuseries SPRINT saw the light of day on July 2, 2024, and comes from the creators of the popular series Drive to Survive, Full Swing, and Break Point. But this time the focus shifts to the electrifying world of sprinting capturing the fierce competition among athletes striving to be recognized as the fastest on the planet.

Launched on Netflix the series aligns with the journey from the 2023 World Championships to the anticipated 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The docuseries goes deep into the lives of celebrated athletes like Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and Shericka Jackson, offering a blend of personal stories and high-stakes competition. The executive producers Paul Martin and Warren Smith have expressed their fascination with track events' simplicity and purity.

The series is set to showcase the intense preparation and psychological battles that take place off the track. As viewers get on on this fast-paced series they are given a front-row seat to the dedication and drama that fuels these athletes' lives, making it a solid worthwhile watch.

Trending

Is SPRINT worth a watch?

Netflix's Sprint (Image via Netflix)

In the saturated field of sports documentaries SPRINT attempts to stand out by following a tried-and-true formula established by its predecessors with a specific focus on track and field. The series strives to make a sport typically spotlighted only during the Olympics accessible and engaging year-round.

By showing the mental and physical preparations alongside the actual events the docuseries offers a comprehensive look at what it takes to compete at the highest levels of sprinting.

The series succeeds in many ways. It doesn't merely chronicle events but delves into the athletes' lives revealing their struggles, triumphs, and the sheer tenacity required to remain at the top in such a demanding sport. The inclusion of icons like Usain Bolt and new stars like Sha'Carri Richardson adds depth and variety bridging the gap between legendary status and rising fame. However, where the docuseries could face criticism is in its pacing and structure.

While the formula of following athletes through a season is familiar the brief and intense nature of sprinting doesn't always lend itself to the episodic tension that series like Drive to Survive capitalize on which could lead some viewers to feel a mismatch between the storytelling style and the sport's quickfire nature.

Despite these potential pitfalls the docuseries manages to capture the essence of what makes track and field a thrilling watch. The personal stories are compelling and the athletic feats are visually stunning which makes it a solid choice for both track enthusiasts and casual viewers interested in human stories that go beyond sporting excellence.

What does SPRINT offer?

The docuseries offers a plethora of engaging content that caters to a diverse audience whether one is a die-hard track fan or a newcomer to the sport. It provides an intimate look at the athletes' personal and professional lives going deep into the pressures they face the triumphs they cherish and the disappointments they endure.

Viewers are treated to behind-the-scenes access that goes beyond the track because it allows to see the meticulous planning and intense training regimes that define the sprinters' everyday lives. The series puts a lot of emphasis on physical speed but even more on the mental quickness required to handle the stress of being under the global spotlight.

Interviews with athletes provide insights into their motivations, fears, and ambitions which adds a human element often missing from the broadcast coverage of track events.

The plot structure of the docuseries is designed to build suspense and emotional connection by focusing on key competitions like the World Championships and the buildup to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It covers critical moments in the athletes' seasons such as national trials and significant setbacks offering a comprehensive view of the highs and lows of professional sprinting.

You can watch the first season of the series on Netflix with a subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback