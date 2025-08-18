Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror - Release date & time, where to watch and more

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror is a true-crime docuseries that explores the real-life experience of Samantha Stites, who was stalked by Christopher Thomas for more than 13 years. The series begins with their meeting as college students in 2011, when Thomas developed an obsession with Samantha. His actions escalated from unwanted messages and appearances to building a soundproof bunker and kidnapping her in 2022.

Ad

Samantha was chained for hours before using her skills as a social worker to negotiate her release. She later helped secure his conviction for kidnapping, torture, and stalking, leading to a 40-60-year prison sentence. Produced by ABC News Studios, the docuseries includes Samantha's first public account, police bodycam footage, surveillance videos, and interviews with family, friends, and law enforcement.

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror is all set to premiere on August 19, 2025, with all episodes available at once on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the United States. The production aims to shed light on the dangers of stalking and legal gaps.

Ad

Trending

When and where to stream Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror is on Hulu. (Image via Unsplash/ @ Tech Daily)

The docuseries Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror is available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the United States starting August 19, 2025. All three episodes are released simultaneously. The official synopsis of the series reads,

Ad

Chained in a soundproof box by the man who stalked her for over a decade, Samantha must rely on her mind to survive. As she escapes, she faces a brutal choice: put Christopher behind bars on lesser charges or risk everything in pursuit of justice." Another description states: "In this gripping three-part docuseries, Samantha shares her story publicly for the first time, recounting more than a decade of fear, resistance, and resilience.

Ad

Release time across different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Eastern Time (ET) August 19, 2025, 12:00 AM Central Time (CT) August 18, 2025, 11:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) August 18, 2025, 10:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) August 18, 2025, 9:00 PM Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) August 19, 2025, 4:00 AM

Ad

The real story behind Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror (Image via Unsplash/ @ Joakim Nådell)

The docuseries is based on actual events starting in 2011 at Grand Valley State University in Michigan. Samantha Stites met Christopher Thomas through mutual friends. She included him in group activities out of kindness, but he soon began sending her excessive messages and asking her to date him. Despite her rejections, his behavior continued after graduation, following her to Elk Rapids, Michigan.

Ad

In 2014, Samantha obtained a personal protection order that lasted six years. When it expired in 2020, Thomas resumed contact by joining her gym and sports league. In 2022, after a second protection order was denied, he broke into her home, kidnapped her, and held her in a bunker he built in a storage unit.

Samantha used her skills as a social worker to negotiate her release. Thomas r*ped Samantha, and she pretended that she would not go to the police if he released her. Surprisingly, she was let go, and Samatha soon contacted emergency services.

Ad

Police arrested him soon after, and Thomas was then convicted of kidnapping, torture, and aggravated stalking. He was sentenced to 40-60 years in prison.

Production and content features of Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror

Ad

ABC News Studios created the docuseries Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror as part of their true-crime lineup. It uses a mix of materials to tell the story, including never-before-seen police interviews, bodycam footage from the arrest, and surveillance videos. Content from Thomas's phone, such as disturbing messages and plans, is also included. Samantha Stites appears as the main interviewee, sharing details directly. Her family, friends, and investigators provide additional accounts.

The production focuses on chronological events, from the stalking's start to the trial. No traditional actors are involved since it is a documentary. The series was announced in promotions leading up to the release, with a trailer released days before. It runs as a mini-series format, allowing the full story to unfold across episodes without ongoing seasons.

Ad

Watch Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More