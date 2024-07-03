With the release of Star Trek: Prodigy on Netflix, Memory Alpha seems to have surged in popularity once again. For those unaware, Memory Alpha functions similarly to a Wikipedia page, but instead of providing a variety of information on different topics, this page only offers information related to the fictional world of Star Trek.

Memory Alpha covers everything from fan theories to discussions about events depicted in the Star Trek franchise. In recent years, its popularity has grown significantly, prompting even the creators to publicly acknowledge that they drew inspiration from it.

Memory Alpha is like a Wikipedia for Star Trek

The Fandom page Memory Alpha, which is free to access and runs on the MediaWiki software, was launched by Harry Doddema and Dan Carlson on December 5, 2003, almost 20 years ago.

The duo chose the name Memory Alpha after they encountered it in an episode of Star Trek: The Original Series. In the episode The Lights of Zetar, the term refers to the central library of the United Federation of Planets. Memory Alpha was officially launched on December 5, 2003, as part of the Star Trek Minutiae website.

About Star Trek: Prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy is the 10th installment in the Star Trek series, created by Kevin and Dan Hageman. In 2021, the animated science fiction television series premiered as part of Alex Kurtzman's expanded Star Trek Universe.

The show's first season was released in two parts on Paramount Plus. The first part was released between October 28, 2021, and February 3, 2022, while the second was released between October 27, 2022, and December 29, 2022.

After achieving considerable success on the platform, the show was canceled as part of Paramount Plus's cost-cutting endeavors. However, the show found a new home on Netflix, where it experienced a surge in popularity.

As of July 1, 2024, Star Trek: Prodigy has launched its second season of the acclaimed animated series. The events of the second season will follow that of the first. The official synopsis for the recently released season reads:

"In Season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy, these six young outcasts who make up the Prodigy crew are assigned a new mission aboard the U.S.S. Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay and bring peace to Gwyn’s home world. However, when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past."

Cast of Star Trek: Prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy consists of 20 episodes featuring voiceovers from highly sought-after artists in the industry. Included in the list are:

Brett Gray as Dal R'El

Ella Purnell as Gwyn

Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog

Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway

Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk

Jimmi Simpson as Drednok

Angus Imrie as Zero

John Noble as the Diviner

Dee Bradley Baker as Murf

The additional cast of the show comprises:

Robert Beltran as Chakotay

Robert Picardo as the Doctor

Jameela Jamil as Asencia

Daveed Diggs as Tysess

Jason Alexander as Noum

Michaela Dietz as Maj'el

Ronny Cox as Edward Jellico

Wil Wheaton as Wesley Crusher

Guest stars include:

Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher

Billy Campbell as Thadiun Okona

All episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

