Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 6 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 6, titled The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail, is set to release on Thursday, August 14, 2025, on Paramount+. Fans can expect to see the fallout from the shocking events of episode 5, where the crew faces new challenges and dangerous enemies. Paramount+ remains the exclusive streaming home for the series, ensuring fans have easy access to the latest episodes.In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Captain Pike and his crew are on the USS Enterprise, where the story takes place. There have already been serious threats to the crew in season 3, such as a parasitic alien species and mysterious ancient ruins. In the most recent episodes, these stories go deeper, and the crew faces worse situations. Even more of the mysteries that have been hinted at so far should be solved in the most recent episode.The crew has to deal with many problems, such as being possessed by parasitic beings, being locked up in prisons that bend time, and stronger threats from outside forces. In episode 5, Through the Lens of Time, the Vezda, a new villainous force, was introduced.When does Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 6 come out? Release time for all major time zonesStar Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 6 will be released on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET. The episode will be exclusively available on Paramount+.RegionRelease Date and DayTimePacific Time (PT)August 14, 2025, Thursday12 amEastern Time (ET)August 14, 2025, Thursday3 amUK (BST)August 14, 2025, Thursday8 amCentral European Time (CET)August 14, 2025, Thursday9 amIndia (IST)August 14, 2025, Thursday12:30 pmAustralia (AEST)August 14, 2025, Thursday5 pmTo watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 6, a Paramount+ subscription is necessary. Fans can sign up for either the $69.99/month Paramount+ Essential plan or the $12.99/month Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.One can also access the episode through the Paramount+ app or on platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Roku, provided Paramount+ is added as part of the subscription.How many episodes are left in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3?Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 consists of 10 episodes in total. With episode 6 set to release, four episodes remain in the season, and fans can expect a dramatic escalation in the story as the crew faces even greater challenges and threats. The intensity will likely increase, leading the path to an epic conclusion to the season.A brief recap of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 5Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)Season 3 episode 5 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, titled Through the Lens of Time, takes the crew of the USS Enterprise on a thrilling adventure filled with danger and unexpected twists. The episode introduces a menacing new antagonist, the Vezda, an ancient parasitic entity that wreaks havoc on the ship and its crew.At the start of the episode, the crew is looking into an old temple on the planet Vadia Nine. There, they find a glowing object with unknown powers.Ensign Dana Gamble is hurt by the artifact while exploring the ruins and is taken back to the Enterprise to get medical care. There is no doubt, though, that Gamble is not the same person. The Vezda, a parasitic force, takes over his body and starts controlling him.The crew is having a hard time understanding how serious the situation is as Gamble's transformation goes on. While Dr. M'Benga works hard to treat his injuries, it becomes clear that the Vezda is actually using Gamble's body to do violent and destructive things on the ship. This time, the crew is up against a scary new enemy that could cause chaos on the Enterprise.Vezda's effect on Gamble builds up to a tragic confrontation where the being's power reaches its most destructive peak, killing Gamble. As the crew fights to contain the threat, they learn that the Vezda is an evil force from a long time ago that was locked away in the temple. The force is now free and threatens not only the Enterprise but also the entire galaxy.The crew doesn't know what will happen next in the episode because the Vezda is still a threat. This could lead to a darker and more dangerous part of the show.Major events to expect from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 6Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)The fallout from Gamble’s death: The crew is reeling from the loss of Ensign Gamble, and episode 6 will likely explore the emotional impact his death has on the team, especially on Dr. M’Benga, who informed Gamble’s family of his passing.The Vezda's return: The alien parasite is still a threat, so the crew will have to deal with the possibility that it might come back. It's likely that the alien prison has already begun to break down, putting the crew in new danger.Chapel's connection to the alien tech: Chapel accidentally turning on the alien tech may be a key part of episode 6. The crew's ability to stay alive could depend on her ability to connect to the technology.A new adventure: The crew will keep exploring space they don't know and will face a new challenge that was probably caused by the Vezda or other aliens.Strange symbols: The fact that alien symbols from the temple have shown up again suggests that the crew's search is far from over. Episode 6 might help us understand what they mean and what kind of threat they are facing.Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 6 will be available exclusively on Paramount+ starting Thursday, August 14, 2025.