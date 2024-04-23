Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 14: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

In last week's episode (13) of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3, the action intensifies as the team works to locate the secret Imperial stronghold, Tantiss. The episode saw Omega imprisoned in Tantiss alongside force-sensitive children, plotting an escape using a prying tool stolen during routine testing.

Meanwhile, Crosshair convinces the team to seek help from their former adversary, Vice Admiral Rampart. The latter provides crucial information in exchange for his freedom. The episode culminates with the team using a stolen Imperial shuttle to approach an outpost for Tantiss coordinates. This leads to a suspenseful infiltration by Echo, who defuses proximity sensors just in time.

Now, the anticipation builds for the upcoming showdown. Notably, the next episode, i.e., episode 14, is slated to release on April 24, 2024.

When will Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 14 be released?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 14, titled Flash Strike, will be available for streaming release on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 12 am PT. Below is the release schedule for the episode across all time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Pacific Time Wednesday, April 24, 2024 12:00 AM Central Time Wednesday, April 24, 2024 2:00 AM Eastern Time Wednesday, April24, 2024 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 24, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time Wednesday, April24, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time Wednesday, April24, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 24, 2024 12:30 PM Japan Standard Time Wednesday, April 24, 2024 4:00 PM

Where to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 14?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 14 will be exclusively available for streaming on Disney+. Notably, fans can also access all previously released episodes from Season 3.

What fans can expect from Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 14

In Episode 14 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, titled Flash Strike, viewers can expect an intense and action-packed episode. The episode will follow Clone Force 99 (which consists of Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Echo) as they undertake a daring mission to infiltrate Mount Tantiss and rescue Omega.

Notably, this operation is set to be a rapid assault, reflecting the episode's title. Meanwhile, Omega will still be held captive; however, she continues her efforts to escape alongside the force-sensitive children imprisoned with her. As the penultimate episode of the season, it sets the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the series.

Moreover, press reviews for the second half of season 3 are overwhelmingly positive. Critics have praised the episodes for their emotional impact, describing the season as the darkest and most compelling installment of the animated Star Wars universe. Notable comments mention the bold and daring execution by the writers and animators.

Journalist Rebecca Benjamin, who, according to her Instagram Bio, writes for Star Wars outlets, said:

"Just finished watching the 2nd half of season 3 #TheBadBatch (minus the finale) and Oh My Force!! So many emotions right now I seriously can’t wrap my head and heart around it all. The writers and animators of this show are holding nothing back — bold, daring, and full of!" (via urangelb)

Additionally, Dr. Danielle, a press member, used her Twitter to emphasize the distinct and emotionally intricate aspects of the second half of the finale season.

"I watched the second half of #TheBadBatch season 3 (except for the finale!) & I genuinely was not prepared for the pure breadth of emotions these next five episodes pulled out of me. If you thought the first half was emotional, dark & tense … you’ve still got a lot more coming."

Witnessing such a positive reception, it'll be intriguing to witness how the Bad Batch saga finally culminates.