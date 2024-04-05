Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

In Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 10, Identity Crisis, Dr. Emerie Karr grapples with her role in the Empire's plans at Mount Tantiss. She is troubled by the Empire's treatment of Force-sensitive children as a part of Project Necromancer. The project's nature involves experiments on children, which, in turn, conflicts with Karr's morals.

Meanwhile, in Episode 11, titled Point of No Return, the focus shifts back to the Bad Batch. They face imminent danger from the Empire, and tension escalates rapidly.

Furthermore, having tracked down their location through Sid and Phee Genoa, a Phase Zero trooper sent by Hemlock is on a mission to retrieve Omega. Thereafter, the Bad Batch prepares to leave their hideout on Pabu, unaware of the danger. A cave, previously used by Ventress, becomes their vulnerability.

After these developments, fans of the franchise eagerly anticipate the next episode of the show. Notably, The Bad Batch season 3, episode 12, is scheduled to release on April 10, 2024.

When will Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 12 be released?

A still from Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3. (Image via Disney+)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 12, titled Juggernaut, is set to release Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 12 am PT. Below is the release schedule for both the episodes across all time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Pacific Time Wednesday, April 10, 2024 12:00 AM Central Time Wednesday, April 10, 2024 2:00 AM Eastern Time Wednesday, April 10, 2024 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 10, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time Wednesday, April 10, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time Wednesday, April 10, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 10, 2024 12:30 PM Japan Standard Time Wednesday, April 10, 2024 4:00 PM

Where to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 12?

A still from Episode 10 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Image via Disney+)

Viewers can exclusively watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 12 on Disney+. All the newest episodes from Season 3 are available to watch on this streaming mammoth.

What fans can expect from Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 12

In Episode 12, Juggernaut, the following events will likely take place:

1) Omega will face challenges alone: Having surrendered to the Empire to protect others, Omega will face her challenges alone. Notably, her decision to surrender will become central as she will find herself without Crosshair’s intended tracker on the Empire's ship.

2) Omega and Emerie's Alliance: The episode will also see Omega's captivity at Mount Tantiss introduce a new dynamic with Emerie, the Chief Scientist. Emerie, who is disillusioned with the Empire’s unethical experiments on children, is poised to become an ally for Omega.

3) Bad Batch's Quest: The Bad Batch will struggle to locate Omega at Mount Tantiss as they lack a tracker. Their search is expected to span multiple episodes, potentially leading to Omega and Emerie's escape and revealing Tantiss’s location. This escape might also cost Nala Se her life.

4) Potential Collaborations: The upcoming episode may also set the stage for alliances like Omega and Emerie working with Hunter and others. They might unite to destroy Tantiss and confront Hemlock. Furthermore, Wolffe's return, along with his Imperial connections, is hinted at possibly aiding in locating and destroying Tantiss.

5) Clone X Mystery: Speculation suggests Commander Cody as the probable Clone X rather than Tech. The mystery surrounding Clone X's identity is anticipated to unravel before the season's end.

As mentioned before, Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 is available to stream on Disney+.