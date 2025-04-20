Star Wars: Visions: Release date, plot and everything we know so far about volume 3 of this animated anthology series

Star Wars: Visions, the critically-acclaimed anthology animated series, is slated to release its third volume on October 29, 2025, on Disney+. The announcement was made at the Star Wars Celebration Japan fan convention held in Tokyo on April 18, 2025.

Star Wars: Visions features a collection of non-canonical short films that are inspired by George Lucas's cult classic film series. It is created by animation studios from around the world and showcases a variety of animation styles. The first volume of the series was released on September 22, 2021, while the second volume premiered on May 4, 2023, on Disney+.

The sci-fi action-adventure series is produced by Kanako Shirasaki and executive produced by Jacqui Lopez, James Waugh, Josh Rimes, and Justin Leach. Its official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Animation studios from around the world bring their unique perspectives to the "Star Wars" universe through a series of short films."

Star Wars: Visions will showcase nine new short films in volume 3

Star Wars: Visions volume 3 will arrive on October 29, 2025, exclusively on Disney+. Like the last two iterations of the show, it will also include nine episodes. Each episode will feature a brand new short film created by a distinct animation studio and will have a runtime of 13-22 minutes.

Below is a list of the episode titles and other relevant details:

Episode 1, titled The Duel: Payback, is animated by Kamikaze Douga and Anima and is directed by Takanobu Mizuno

Episode 2, titled The Lost Ones, is animated by Kinema Citrus and directed by Hitoshi Haga

Episode 3, titled The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope, is animated by Production I.G. and directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani

Episode 4, titled Yuko's Treasure, is animated by Kinema Citrus

Episode 5, titled The Smuggler, is animated by Studio Trigger and directed by Masahiko Otsuka

Episode 6, titled The Bounty Hunters, is animated by Wit Studio

Episode 7, titled Song of Four Wings, is animated by Project Studio Q

Episode 8, titled The Bird of Paradise, is animated by Polygon Pictures

Episode 9, titled Black, is animated by David Production

Everything to know about the plot of Star Wars: Visions volume 3

The show's executive producer, James Waugh, revealed that the upcoming volume of Star Wars: Visions will bring back three popular storylines from the first season. The first episode will expand on the story from season 1's premiere episode and bring back the fan-favorite character of the former Sith Lord, Ronin.

The stories from episodes 4 and 5 of season 1 - The Village Bride and The Ninth Jedi, respectively - will also be revisited in volume 3.

Furthermore, Masaki Tachibana of the anime studio Kinema Citrus shared at the convention that his episode, Yuko’s Treasure, will feature a "large, bear-like droid with a microwave built into his belly" accompanying the female protagonist.

Furthermore, The Song of Four Wings will showcase a "darker and more mechanical world" that is inspired by the four blades of an X-Wing, as per Hiroyasu Kobayashi of Project Studio Q.

Star Wars: Visions will highlight the creativity of Japanese anime

Star Wars: Visions season 3 will exclusively feature the work of Japanese anime for its third volume, much like the show's first volume. James Waugh added at the fan convention that his team wished to give "Japanese culture a spotlight" in the show's next chapter.

"I think we’ve always deeply admired the craftsmen that bring such great storytelling through animation. And so,... we ended up coming up with a concept really focused on anime and really focused on celebrating Star Wars through the anime perspective through the idea of really giving Japanese culture a spotlight within Star Wars and its influence on Star Wars in general," he shared.

Moreover, the second volume of Star Wars: Visions included the contributions of international studios from France, Spain, Japan, Ireland, Chile, South Africa, India, South Korea, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Viewers can catch up on episodes of Star Wars: Visions volumes 1 and 2 only on Disney+.

