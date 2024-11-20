Star Wars: Visions season 3: Everything we know so far

On November 20, 2024, Disney announced that Star Wars: Visions season 3 would be released in 2025. The announcement was made by Disney and Lucasfilm, who are the executive producers for the series, during Disney's two-day Content Showcase in Singapore. The reveal was later posted on Disney's official social media channels.

Season 3 is also set to feature Japanese anime visuals and partnered with major anime studios in Japan. These include David Production, Kamikaze Douga+ ANIMA, Production I.G, Kinema Citrus, Polygon Pictures, Project Studio Q, TRIGGER and WIT Studio.

The official summary for the show reads:

"An anthology of animated shorts from around the world celebrating the mythology of Star Wars through unique cultural perspectives."

When will Star Wars: Visions season 3 be released?

The official release announcement for Star Wars: Visions season 3 (Image via @starwars / Instagram)

Star Wars: Visions season 3 should be released in 2025, as announced by the production. However, the production houses or the Disney+ platform have not yet revealed the exact date for the release.

Season 1 of the series premiered on Disney+ in September 2021. It included 9 episodes and was greatly appreciated by the critics who reviewed it. Additionally, the show has a 98% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes when writing this article.

Season 2 of the series fared even better than its predecessor after its premiere in May 2023. Critics rated it 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, garnering much international acclaim for the series.

What is Star Wars: Visions? Premise explained

The anime studios that have contributed to Star Wars: Visions season 3 (Image via @starwars / Instagram)

Star Wars: Visions is an animated series developed by Disney and Lucasfilm. It is set mainly in the Star Wars universe but diverges from canon stories. These animation shorts essentially delve into other possible alternate universes and storylines for existing characters, with each episode depicting a short story.

The series features different animation styles for each of its stories as well. Due to the lack of canon boundaries, the show has become popular with fans who like to theorize about alternate outcomes of the events of the original series. The series can be viewed as a Star Wars parallel to Marvel Studios' What If?.

Which cast members have featured in Star Wars: Visions?

A still from Star Wars: Visions (Image via Star Wars / YouTube)

The series is popular for having an ensemble cast, introducing new canon-divergent characters for almost every episode. For the past two seasons, the show has amassed many characters and actors who have given voice to the animated figures on screen. The official cast for Star Wars: Visions season 3 has not been announced yet.

Some of the prominent cast members and characters for season 1 of the show include:

Ronin, played by Brian Tee

Bandit Leader / Kouru, played by Lucy Liu

Jay, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison

Karre, played by Neil Patrick Harris

Am, played by Alison Brie

Lah Zhima, played by Simu Liu

Dan G'vash, played by Jordan Fisher

Lop, played by Anna Cathcart

Tsubaki, Played by Henry Golding

The major cast members and respective characters for season 2 of the show include:

Lola, played by Úrsula Corberó

Sith Master, played by Luis Tosar

Annisoukaline "Anni" Kalfus, played by Charithra Chandran

Dorota Van Reeple, played by Daisy Haggard

Charuk, played by Suraj Sharma

Rani, played by Sonal Kaushal

Rugal, played by Lillete Dubey

Crux, played by Daveed Diggs

Eureka, played by Anika Noni Rose

Kratu, played by Cynthia Erivo

Star Wars: Visions season 3 shall premiere on Disney+ in 2025. The first two installments of the series are already streaming on the platform.

