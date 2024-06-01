Station 19 showrunners explain the “exquisitely painful” ending of the show

ABC's premier firefighter drama, Station 19, aired its series finale episode, titled One Last Time, on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Series creator Stacy McKee gave the first responder's series a well-deserving send-off that is receiving appreciation from the show's fans.

Viewers were served high-stakes drama in the show's penultimate episode, How Am I Supposed to Live Without You. The brave men and women of Station 19 were racing against time, trying to contain the wildfire that was fast encroaching on Seattle's city limits. While trying to contain the fire, Maya Bishop and Theo Ruiz found themselves engulfed in flames that could potentially end their lives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the series finale episode.

Trending

The fate of fan-favorite characters in the series finale

A collage of images from the series finale episode of Station 19 (Image via Instagram/@Station19)

The Showrunner, Peter Paige, spoke exclusively to TheWrap about his feelings on the series finale.

"It was exquisitely painful, and I mean those words quite literally. It's a day I'll never forget. (Working on) this whole season, I'll never forget. It was a really incredible experience on so many levels."

The series finale episode revolved around the team doing their best to contain the wildfire and eventually succeeding. Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) comes through for the group but sustains scars on her neck from burns in the process. However, in the grueling wildfire rescue, the team loses Kate Powell (Kiele Sanchez) after she gets sucked into a fire tornado.

Since last week's episode, fans have been concerned for Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) and Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda) as their lives hung in the balance. Theo gets crushed under a tree and sustains multiple injuries while trying to save Travis. Nevertheless, he gets rescued in time, undergoes surgery for his injuries, and makes a full recovery.

The last viewers saw Maya, she was engulfed in an inferno from all sides, and her situation looked very dire. On top of this complicated situation was the fact that her wife, Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato), just found out that she was pregnant. Luckily, Maya gets saved by a helicopter and makes it out alive at the very last minute.

Station 19's characters' futures explained

As the Station 19 team was seen bravely fighting the fiery blaze, the characters were given a fitting goodbye in the form of a montage that honored their history over the show's 7-season run and offered a glimpse into what the future had in store. The showrunners' idea of using montages to deliver a satisfying ending (or new beginning) to each of the firefighters proved a brilliant way to end the show.

Zoanne Clack, one of the showrunners, spoke about the emotional ending in an exclusive interview with People Magazine.

"......We were really talking about honoring the past by going into the future, which is interesting because, in Sullivan's flash forward, his place is called 'Sankofa,' which is a Ghanaian term for reaching back to the past to move towards the future."

She continued:

"The character is half Ghanaian, so it actually is really full circle with what we were trying to do with the last voiceover, the last moments, and honoring the past of the show."

At the end of the series, viewers learn that Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) and her wife, Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato), welcome their second child. Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden) and Victoria Hughes (Barrett Doss) move to Washington, D.C., hoping to turn the Crisis One initiative national.

Andy finally makes things official with Jack Gibson (Grey Damon), and there is potential for wedding bells to ring for Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge) and Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe). Last but not least, Ben Warren (Jason George) hangs his firefighter uniform and returns to his career as a surgeon, most likely at Grey Sloan.

The final moments of the series jump several decades into the future to reveal Maya as the captain of Station 19 and Andy fulfilling her lasting dream of becoming fire chief at Station 19.

All seven seasons of the hit ABC drama Station 19 can be streamed on Hulu.