Station 19 season 7 episode 10: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Station 19 season 7 episode 10, the finale episode of the highly rated ABC series, titled "One Last Time", will air on May 30, 2024, at 10 pm PT. The highly lauded Grey's Anatomy spinoff is set in Washington and follows the lives of the firefighters in Station 19 of Seattle City.

The previous episodes in the season delivered much to be viewed, from good news and tough challenges to tension and drama packed into every episode. Particularly, episode 9 hinted at multiple storylines concluding, setting the stage for an equally impactful finale.

This episode is poised to bring all of the show's characters to the end of their story arc yet give them new beginnings. The ensemble of characters, including Vic, Maya, Beckett, Carina, Andy, Travis, Theo, Warren, and more, are all set to explore new avenues in their journey from or towards the station.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Station 19 season 7.

When will Station 19 season 7 episode 10 be released?

A still from season 3 of Station 19 (Image via IMDb)

Station 19 season 7 episode 10 "One Last Time" is slated to release on May 30, 2024, at 10 pm PT. The show's final episode will air on ABC, as per the release schedule listed below:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) Thursday, May 30, 2024 10:00 p.m. Central Time (CT)

Friday, May 31, 2024

12:00 midnight

Eastern Time (ET)

Friday, May 31, 2024 01:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

Friday, May 31, 2024 05:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET)

Friday, May 31, 2024 07:00 a.m. Eastern European Time (EET)

Friday, May 31, 2024 08:00 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) Friday, May 31, 2024 10:30 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) Friday, May 31, 2024 02:00 p.m.

Where to watch Station 19 season 7 episode 10?

A still from season 3 of Station 19 (via IMDb)

Station 19 season 7 episode 10 "One Last Time" will air on ABC at 10:00 p.m. PT on May 30, 2024. The show's previous seasons are also available for audiences on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

Recap of Station 19 season 7 episode 9

Episode 9 of the season was well-written and packed with character development that might contribute to the show's finale in the next episode. Vic considers her offer to leave Station 19 and move to DC. She also defends her choice when it comes to Travis opposing it, showing how much she has grown from the first season.

Additionally, teams are sent out from the station to combat the spreading wildfire, which Theo wants to be an active part of. He accompanies Travis and the others on the job, and even risks his life to save Travis, finally finding a home in station 19 with his friends.

Maya and Andy have an intense discussion, revealing their hopes, plans, and fears for the future. This conversation cements their friendship over the seasons and shows how the two women have managed to stay together despite everything.

On the flip side, the wildfire continues to spread and is sure to be the background to the tension in Station 19 season 7 episode 10.

What to expect in Station 19 season 7 episode 10?

Station 19 season 7 has been a point of major growth for all the characters in the show. In particular, Vic's arc is very well-rounded, with her defending her choice to move to DC despite Travis' opposition. The latest episode establishes how Vic is ready for newer avenues. On the other hand, Travis might now need to overcome his fear of change for the sake of his friendships at the station 19.

Additionally, Andy and Maya could grow to more prominent positions now since Andy is assigned more responsibility and seems set to create a legacy at the station. Maya has been reassessing her priorities and might even carry her and Carina's baby to keep the family together. Andy and Maya's heart-to-heart also shows the solid nature of their continued friendship.

Ben and Theo's storylines are also an interesting juxtaposition. While Ben begins to miss his life in the medical field, Theo finally finds his place at station 19 when his restlessness to go fight the wildfire takes him in the path of danger. During this time, he puts his life on the line to save Travis, bringing his story full circle.

The finale has been set up perfectly with the firefighting squad in imminent danger, change in the air, and the wildfire. Audiences can expect the last episode to tie up the loose strings and come up with a satisfying end to Station 19.

Who are the cast members of Station 19 season 7 episode 10?

The cast of Station 19 season 7 episode 10 (via IMDb)

The show boasts an ensemble cast, many of whom are expected to feature in the ultimate episode "One Last Time". These include:

Barrett Doss as Victoria 'Vic' Hugues

Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery

Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop

Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera

Jason George as Ben Warren

Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz

Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan

Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca

Station 19 season 7 episode 10 is releasing on May 30, 2024, at 10 p.m. PT.