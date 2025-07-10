Such Brave Girls season 2: Full list of cast and characters

Such Brave Girls season 2 returns with sharper chaos and even deeper emotional spirals. This British sitcom, made by Kat Sadler for BBC Three, once again looks at the unstable relationships in a single-parent home.

The BAFTA-winning show, directed by Simon Bird and produced by A24 and Various Artists Ltd., continues to show a family that is stuck between survival and self-destruction. On July 3, 2025, the whole second season was available on BBC iPlayer.

Such Brave Girls season 2 is set in the tangled aftermath of emotional scars and bad choices. It follows Deb (Louise Brealey), a mother in her 40s who is struggling to put her life together with her boyfriend, Dev (Paul Bazely), while still living with her adult children, Josie and Billie. Billie looks for love in all the wrong places, while Josie fights with her mental health and sexual identity.

Lizzie Davidson plays Billie, Freddie Meredith plays Seb, and Amy Trigg plays Claire. The season drives each character deeper into their turmoil, mixing sharp satire with harsh realities and sudden bursts of dark comedy.

Who are the cast members of Such Brave Girls season 2?

Kat Sadler as Josie

At the 2024 BAFTA (Image via Getty)

Kat Sadler returns as Josie, the self-loathing, emotionally implosive older sister. In Such Brave Girls season 2, Josie battles with her self-worth, unresolved trauma, and her fixation on Seb, her on-again-off-again lover. Sadler, who also serves as the series creator and writer, crafts Josie as a character filled with contradictions—needy yet detached, sarcastic yet wounded.

The show's tension largely stems from Josie's inability to make healthy decisions, portraying her as a constant source of chaos that viewers find hard to ignore. Sadler’s portrayal gives Josie a sharp comedic edge, even in her darkest moments.

Lizzie Davidson as Billie

Lizzie Davidson plays Billie, Josie’s younger sister, who remains hopelessly addicted to love and attention. Billie spends Such Brave Girls season 2 chasing emotionally unavailable men, dressing for disaster, and seeking validation at every turn.

Davidson brings a chaotic energy to the character, playing Billie as wide-eyed and unfiltered. Her desperate longing for affection—especially from older men—shapes many of the series’ funniest and most tragic moments. Davidson’s comedic timing, combined with the physicality of her performance, adds layers to what could have been a one-note character.

Louise Brealey as Deb

Louise Brealey stars as Deb in Such Brave Girls (Image via Getty)

As the mother of Josie and Billie, Deb is the self-absorbed matriarch whose survival tactics lean toward the manipulative. Louise Brealey plays Deb with biting wit, portraying her as broke, bitter, and increasingly desperate to cling to her youth and control.

In Such Brave Girls season 2, her relationship with Dev becomes a financial lifeline, and her lack of maternal instinct continues to breed resentment and chaos at home. Brealey masterfully balances Deb’s over-the-top behavior with moments of real vulnerability, showing a woman terrified of becoming irrelevant.

Paul Bazely as Dev

Dev, portrayed by Paul Bazely, is Deb’s reluctant partner and financial fallback. In season 2, Dev becomes increasingly aware of his bleak position in Deb’s life. Their relationship spirals as he begins to reassess his happiness and role in the family. Bazely captures Dev’s conflicted emotions, toggling between comic awkwardness and genuine discomfort.

Often the target of Josie and Billie’s disdain, Dev’s attempts at connection offer both comedic relief and tension. In Such Brave Girls season 2, Dev's arc takes unexpected turns, revealing a man stuck between affection and self-preservation.

Freddie Meredith as Seb

Seb, played by Freddie Meredith, is the loyal yet clueless ex-boyfriend of Josie. A self-described “horny lost Labrador,” Seb represents Josie’s unresolved feelings and avoidance issues. His boundless affection contrasts sharply with Josie’s emotional numbness.

In Such Brave Girls season 2, Seb continues to orbit Josie’s life, offering moments of sweetness, humor, and exasperation. Meredith plays him with warmth and comic sincerity, making Seb one of the show’s most lovable disasters.

Supporting cast and characters

Such Brave Girls (Image via Hulu)

Such Brave Girls season 2 features a strong ensemble that adds depth and absurdity to the series. Each character, no matter how brief their appearance, serves to challenge or expose the main trio's emotional failings.

Amy Trigg as Claire

Paul Casar as Clive

Rebekah Murrell as Charlie

Thomas Arnold as James/Graham

Matilda Freeman as Lucy

Gina Gangar as Dr. Shah

New faces in Such Brave Girls season 2

The second season of Such Brave Girls introduces a few new characters who expand the show's darkly comic universe.

Daniel Ryan as Graham

Clare Hingott as Professor Melissa Felbridge

Kate Fleetwood as Wendy

Sam Buchanan as Nicky

Carla Woodcock as Bianca

Jude Mack as Sid

Gina Gangar, Kirsty Rider, and Haruka Kuroda – Appear in single episodes as medical and therapeutic figures

Who created Such Brave Girls season 2?

Kat Sadler, who writes and appears in the program, is the creator of Such Brave Girls season 2. Simon Bird directs most of the episodes, and his sophisticated visual style adds to the show's mix of reality and farce.

The British show won the BAFTA for Best Scripted Comedy in 2024. The second season improves on that by pushing the characters even further and going deeper into mental health, s*xuality, familial problems, and romantic illusions, all while staying very entertaining.

Furthermore, both seasons of Such Brave Girls are available for online streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu.

