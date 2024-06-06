Fans of Madam Secretary received a huge blow when the show was abruptly made unavailable on Netflix.

For the uninitiated, Madam Secretary is a political drama television series starring Téa Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, the United States Secretary of State. The show chronicles Elizabeth's life as she tries to balance work and family.

After fans of the show learned about its unavailability on Netflix, they took to social media to express their concerns.

A user reported on the sudden disappearance of Madam Secretary from Netflix (Image via Reddit @Diligent_Mine_3056)

A comment by a Reddit user(Image via Reddit)

A comment by a Reddit user(Image via Reddit)

A comment by a Reddit user(Image via Reddit)

A comment by a Reddit user(Image via Reddit)

Reddit users reported that a show was missing from Netflix. One user discovered this while trying to watch an episode and couldn't access it. Curious, they contacted Netflix support and reportedly learned that a system bug was causing the issue. They were assured the glitch would be resolved soon.

Trending

Madam Secretary is reportedly unavailable on Netflix due to a technical glitch

If you search for Madam Secretary on Netflix, you will find that the show is no longer popping up on the OTT platform. Additionally, if you look for streaming options for the show on Google and are redirected to Netflix, you will find that the details about the show are visible but episodes of the same are non-streamable.

A "Remind Me" box below the show's poster indicates it may return to the platform later.

Fans noticed issues with a show on Netflix and assumed the streaming license had expired. However, Netflix usually displays a "Leaving Soon" notice, which didn't appear for Madam Secretary. After the show disappeared, people contacted Netflix support and were told it was a system glitch. They were assured the issue would be resolved in 24-48 hours.

Other streaming options for Madam Secretary

With the show momentarily being unavailable on Netflix, fans can rely on other streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play Movies, and YouTube.

A subscription to the aforementioned streaming platforms should allow you to watch the show. However, some platforms might require additional purchases for streaming.

For instance, Amazon Prime subscribers will have to bear additional charges to purchase episodes or seasons of the show for viewing. While episode-wise charges on the platform are static at $2.99, season-wise charges vary between $19.99 and $29.99.

Concluding Thoughts

Recently there have been a lot of cases where shows and movies have been abruptly made unavailable on popular streaming platforms. Similar incident happened with the Twilight series and Hulu.

Back in May 2024, fans reported receiving an Error 404 message while trying to stream movies in the Twilight series. Some also reported that the movie stopped playing mid-watch. Since then, the movie has not been available on the platform.