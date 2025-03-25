Suits LA season 1 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Suits LA season 1 episode 6 follows Kevin's latest discovery about Lester, which is bound to turn Ted Black's case upside down. Following the explosive reveal that Lester killed his business partner, this episode is highly anticipated, as fans await how the confession will affect Ted and his case.

Ad

Audiences won't have to wait long, as Suits LA season 1 episode 6 will air next Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET on NBC. Titled Dester, the episode is expected to be filled with thrill and drama as Ted Black continues to defend Lester in court for his murder trial. Meanwhile, the people around him are embroiled in a mess of their own.

Episode 6 is directed by Mike Smith, whose directing credits include the Trailer Park Boys series and Randy's Reach.

Ad

Trending

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

When will Suits LA season 1 episode 6 be released?

Suits LA will continue with its weekly rollout of episodes on Sunday nights. This means Suits LA season 1 episode 6 will air next Sunday, March 30, 2025, at the usual evening time slot of 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Ad

However, the release timings for the upcoming episode are different from one region to another. Please check the table below for the exact release dates and times in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 6:00 pm Central Time Sunday, March 30, 2025

8:00 pm Eastern Time Sunday, March 30, 2025

9:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 31, 2025

1:00 am Central European Time Monday, March 31, 2025

2:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, March 31, 2025

3:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, March 31, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Monday, March 31, 2025

10:00 am

Ad

Read more: When will episodes of Suits LA be released?

Where to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 6

Suits LA season 1 episode 6 will have a television premiere before it becomes available for streaming. Interested viewers can watch it on NBC on the mentioned release date or stream it via Peacock as soon as the following day, Monday, March 31, 2025.

New episodes of the legal drama will also be available to watch via NBC.com.

Ad

A brief recap of Suits LA season 1 episode 5

In Suits LA season 1 episode 5, titled You're on Your Own, Lester's murder case turns into chaos for Ted Black.

Ted returns to the courtroom as Lester's murder trial starts. Amanda Stevens is with Ted until his machinations — hiding Lester to gain an extra day to prepare for the trial — end with them in a verbal sparring.

Ad

Amanda wants out of the case. Without his closest ally, who knows how the prosecutor, Elizabeth Smith, works, Ted will be left alone to defend his client.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kevin, who's been working on the sidelines to help the case, finds something about Lester. With Erica and Rick's help, they discover that Lester's statements about the murder were made up, based on a script he wrote.

Armed with the latest discovery, Kevin confronts Lester to get him to confess to the truth, and he does. It turns out that he did, in fact, kill his business partner.

What to expect in Suits LA season 1 episode 6

Following the explosive confession, Suits LA season 1 episode 6 is expected to bring some more complications to Lester's murder case that could make or break what's left of Ted's law firm.

Ad

Titled Dester, this episode will see Kevin facing the decision of whether to tell Ted about what he knows or not. Per the synopsis, he's likely to keep it a secret. That said, someone whose identity remains a mystery will help Ted this time.

Meanwhile, Stuart and Ted's rivalry, now that they are working at different law firms, is expected to continue. Here's what audiences can expect in the upcoming episode, per the synopsis:

Ad

"Erica and Kevin keep a secret from Ted that could hinder his murder trial; with the case slipping away, Ted turns to an unlikely source for help; Stuart deals with blowback after making a move to strengthen his firm by weakening Black & Associates."

Stay tuned for more updates and news on Suits LA season 1 and other highly anticipated shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback