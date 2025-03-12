Surface season 2 episode 4 release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Surface season 2 episode 4 is set to be released on March 14, 2025. The Apple TV+ series follows Sophie Ellis, a woman recovering from memory loss after an apparent su*cide attempt. As she pieces together her past, she discovers that her life may not be what she was told. The show explores themes of deception, identity, and the consequences of hidden truths.

Ad

Episode 3 concluded with major developments in Sophie’s story. James secretly followed her to London, watching from a distance before confronting her. Their tense exchange revealed his frustration at having believed she was dead, only to find her alive and living under a new identity.

Meanwhile, Sophie’s dynamic with Eliza was further explored, with flashbacks revealing a childhood accident that created lasting tension between them. These revelations will likely shape the events of Surface season 2 episode 4.

Ad

Trending

When will Surface season 2 episode 4 be released? Exact dates and times for all regions

Ad

Surface season 2 follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes premiering every Friday. Episode 4 is set to release on March 14, 2025, at 6:00 pm PT. Below is the global release schedule:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) March 14, 2025, 6:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) March 14, 2025, 7:00 PM Central Time (CT) March 14, 2025, 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) March 14 2025, 9:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) March 15, 2025, 2:00 AM Central European Time (CET) March 15, 2025, 3:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET) March 15, 2025, 4:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) March 15, 2025, 7:30 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) March 15, 2025, 11:00 AM

Ad

Surface season 2 episode 4 will be available exclusively on Apple TV+. Subscribers can stream new episodes upon release through the Apple TV+ app, which is compatible with iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, select smart TVs, and streaming devices.

For new users, Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trial, after which a subscription is required. All episodes from season 1 and the current season are available for streaming, with no announced plans for removal.

Ad

Surface season 2 episode 3 recap

Ad

Episode 3, titled Kintsugi, provided deeper insights into Sophie and Eliza’s past. Flashbacks revealed a critical incident from their childhood when Eliza suffered a fall, causing a fracture in their relationship.

Meanwhile, James arrived in London and observed Sophie from a distance before confronting her. He expressed his frustration at having believed she was dead, only to learn she was living under a new identity as Tess Caldwell. His return adds another challenge for Sophie, forcing her to face unresolved issues from her past.

Ad

Sophie, as Tess, continues to delve into the complexities of her identity. The weight of her past remains significant this season, and the glimpses into her bond with Eliza suggest that her journey of self-discovery is far from finished. As new details about her past emerge, she must confront the consequences of her choices and their impact on her present circumstances.

James’s presence adds another level of stress to Sophie’s life. His reasons are still ambiguous, and his emotional struggles indicate he might have an important part in future events. Once her husband, James, is struggling to make sense of Sophie’s choices. His arrival raises questions about whether he is seeking closure, reconciliation, or something else entirely. As the season advances, his role in Sophie’s life might grow in importance.

Ad

Cast of Surface season 2 episode 4

Ad

Surface season 2 episode 4 will feature key returning cast members, continuing to shape the story as Sophie unravels the mysteries of her past. Below is the cast list:

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie Ellis (Tess Caldwell)

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as James

Stephan James as Baden

François Arnaud as Harrison

Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Hannah

Millie Brady as Eliza

Gavin Drea as Callum Walsh

Phil Dunster as Mike

What to anticipate from Surface season 2 episode 4?

Gavin Drea as Callum Walsh, an investigative journalist, questions someone about the murder of Phoebe. (Image via AppleTV+)

Surface season 2 episode 4 is anticipated to expand on the conflicts introduced in episode 3. While the official title has yet to be disclosed, the narrative will probably center around Sophie’s actions following James’s surprising appearance. The interactions among Sophie, Eliza, and the Huntley family are likely to evolve further, with possible new discoveries that could change the story.

As Surface season 2 episode 4 is set to be released, audiences can anticipate more twists and surprises that will shape the latter half of the season. As tensions rise, the series keeps an atmosphere of doubt concerning the outcome of Sophie’s journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback