Surface season 2: Full cast and character list explored

Surface season 2, the psychological thriller on Apple TV+, made its much-awaited comeback, providing an intense journey through mystery, deceit, and personal growth. Created by Veronica West, the second season debuted on the platform on February 21, 2025, on Apple TV+.

The cast of Surface season 2 includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the role of Sophie Ellis, a woman engaged in an unwavering quest for truth. Oliver Jackson-Cohen appears in the role of her mysterious spouse, James, and Ari Graynor portrays Caroline, Sophie's torn best friend. François Arnaud and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, along with newcomers Phil Dunster and Freida Pinto, are also part of the cast.

Surface season 2 builds on the gripping psychological drama of the first season, tracking Sophie as she travels to London to reconstruct her shattered history. The season presents new characters with strong connections to Sophie's history, uncovering surprising secrets and perilous alliances that obscure the distinction between truth and deception.

Surface season 2: Cast overview

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie Ellis / Tess Caldwell

Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Sophie Ellis (Image via Getty)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw takes on the lead role of Sophie Ellis, a woman struggling with amnesia following a suicide attempt. Throughout season 1, Sophie uncovers dark secrets about her past, and Surface season 2 takes her on a journey to London in search of deeper truths. Mbatha-Raw is known for her performances in The Morning Show, Belle, and Beyond the Lights.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as James Ellis

Oliver Jackson-Cohen attends the photocall for Surface season 2 (Image via Getty)

James Ellis, Sophie's spouse, is a prosperous and powerful entrepreneur employed at Ascendant, a prominent investment company. Beneath his compassionate exterior, James conceals secrets that complicate Sophie's quest for the truth. Oliver Jackson-Cohen is most recognized for his performances in The Haunting of Hill House and The Invisible Man.

Ari Graynor as Caroline

Ari Graynor attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards (Image via Getty)

Caroline is said to be Sophie's closest friend. She is encouraging but also enigmatic, causing Sophie to question where her genuine allegiances are. In Surface season 1, Caroline was instrumental in Sophie's journey, providing assistance while also keeping her own hidden truths.

In Surface season 2, her character experiences additional growth as conflicts escalate and trust is challenged. Graynor is known for her performances in I'm Dying Up Here and The Disaster Artist.

François Arnaud as Harrison

François Arnaud at Apple TV+'s "Surface" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Harrison, who is James' closest companion and business associate at Ascendant, is cunning and self-interested. His position in Sophie's history is still ambiguous, and his participation in season 2 adds additional complexity to the mystery. Arnaud is renowned for his role as Cesare Borgia in The Borgias.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Hannah

Marianne Jean-Baptiste attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards (Image via Getty)

Sophie's therapist, Hannah, appears to be helping her deal with her disorganized memories. However, there is a sense of mystery around what she genuinely understands. She serves as Sophie's mentor, providing direction and emotional support, although there are subtle indications that she may have ulterior objectives.

In Surface season 2, her relationship with Sophie becomes more complex, exposing details about her background and actual goals. Jean-Baptiste, recognized for her appearances in Secrets & Lies and Blindspot, lends a fascinating presence to the character.

Millie Brady as Eliza

Millie Brady attends the photocall for Surface season 2 (Image via Getty)

A new character in Surface season 2, Eliza, portrayed by Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom), is someone from Sophie's history. Her surprising return hints that she possesses crucial information that might alter Sophie's perception of her own identity. Eliza's return creates an atmosphere of intrigue, as she appears to possess more knowledge about Sophie's history than Sophie does.

Millie Brady is known for her performances in The Queen's Gambit and Roadkill.

Stephan James as Thomas Baden

Stephan James visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura House of Energy (Image via Getty)

In Surface season 1, Baden, an undercover officer, had a romantic relationship with Sophie. His future is unclear as season 2 approaches, yet his previous deeds have greatly influenced Sophie's search for the truth. Stephan James is acclaimed for his roles in Homecoming and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Phil Dunster as Quinn

Phil Dunster attends the photocall for Surface season 2 (Image via Getty)

A captivating and unpredictable person from Sophie's history, Quinn is a strategic risk-taker whose arrival endangers all she believed she understood. His presence implies that Sophie's past conceals additional threats, as he appears to be aware of aspects of her history that she finds difficult to remember.

Dunster is well recognized for his performance as Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso and his roles in The Devil's Hour and Save Me.

Freida Pinto as Grace

Actress Freida Pinto attends the photocall for Surface season 2 (Image via Getty)

A significant new character in Sophie's story, Grace emerges as a woman with a connection to Sophie's past that is intriguing and enigmatic. Her reasons are not evident, rendering her a mysterious character in season 2. While Sophie faces the difficulties of revealing the truth, Grace emerges as a possible ally and also as a source of additional perplexity.

She appears to have a vested interest in Sophie's findings, but it is yet unclear if she is steering her toward the truth or deeper into falsehood. Pinto is recognized for her roles in Slumdog Millionaire, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and Trishna.

Callie Cooke as Margot

Margot's role in Surface season 2 indicates additional challenges in Sophie's journey, as she becomes a key character whose decisions lead to unexpected outcomes. As Sophie explores her history further, Margot's participation introduces fresh tensions and dilemmas that challenge the limits of trust and deceit.

Cooke is recognized for her work in Britannia and Cheaters. Her role in season 2 enriches the story, as Margot's intentions stay unclear, leaving the audience in suspense as the season progresses.

Surface season 2: Behind the scenes and production insights

The inventive talent behind Surface season 2 features Veronica West, who acts as the creator and director. The cinematography is managed by Jake Polonsky, Stephan Pehrsson, Tim Sidell, and Sergio Delgado.

Shooting took place in London, enabling the narrative to extend beyond the San Francisco backdrop of season 1. The locations included famous sites like Tower Bridge, Bond Street, and country estates.

Reflections on Surface season 2

Season 2 is set to explore more profound psychological and emotional issues, examining identity, trust, and self-deception. Social media chatter indicates that fans are keen to see how Sophie's character develops.

In an interview with Mama's Geeky YouTube channel published on February 17, 2025, Mbatha-Raw revealed:

"There were a lot of night shoots this season... That was just a physical stamina challenge.

Interested viewers can watch Surface season 2 on Apple TV+.

