Surface season 2 episode 6 release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Surface season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to release on Friday, March 28, 2025, on Apple TV+. The psychological thriller, created by Veronica West, continues to unravel layers of its complex storyline with each new episode.

Episode 5 featured major developments in Sophie's journey, particularly how her past memories and present choices continue to clash. The episode ended on a note that raised questions about trust and identity, adding more tension to an already charged narrative.

With five episodes out, the plot has picked up pace, and Surface season 2 episode 6 is expected to push it further. The next chapter will likely build on the ending of episode 5, where tensions came to a head between Sophie and Callum, leaving space for unexpected turns.

When will Surface season 2 episode 6 be released?

Callum Walsh (Gavin Drea) confronts Sophie after uncovering shocking information about her identity. (Image via AppleTV+)

Surface season 2 episode 6 will be released on Friday, March 28, 2025. New episodes premiere at 12:00 AM Pacific Time on Apple TV+.

Here is the release schedule for major time zones:

Region Release Time Date Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 AM Friday, March 28 Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 AM Friday, March 28 British Time (GMT) 7:00 AM Friday, March 28 Central European Time (CET) 8:00 AM Friday, March 28 India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM Friday, March 28 Japan Standard Time (JST) 4:00 PM Friday, March 28 Australian Eastern Time (AET) 6:00 PM Friday, March 28

The show is available exclusively on Apple TV+. All episodes from season 1 and the first five episodes of season 2 are currently streaming on the platform. As of now, there are no announcements about removal or expiration dates.

Episode 5 recap and themes

A folder marked "Deceased" and a childhood photo hint at the shocking revelation that Sophie has been living under an assumed identity, raising questions about the real Tess Caldwell. (Image via AppleTV+)

In episode 5, Sophie learned new details about her family history, including her connection to the Huntleys. After visiting an old friend of her mother, she discovered that Henry Huntley is her biological father and that she and Eliza are half-sisters. This revelation created more uncertainty around Sophie's identity and increased the emotional weight of her current relationships.

Meanwhile, Callum and Claire pursued their own investigation into Sophie and uncovered that her real name was not Tess Caldwell. They found out the real Tess had died, and Sophie unknowingly took her identity after losing her memory. These discoveries raised further questions about Sophie's past and her true origins.

The episode also revealed that Henry Huntley was behind Phoebe's murder, which he arranged to protect his reputation. This secret, known only to a few characters, adds another layer of tension heading into the next episode. Episode 5 closed with unresolved dynamics between Sophie, James, and Callum, with each of whom holding information the others do not fully trust.

What's next: Surface season 2 episode 6 preview

James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) listens cautiously during a tense discussion with Sophie, aware that his actions may soon catch up with him. (Image via AppleTv+)

While the title of Surface season 2 episode 6 has not been publicly confirmed, it is expected to follow the revelations and unresolved tensions from episode 5. Sophie's discovery of her real identity, her link to the Huntley family, and the truth about her assumed name set the stage for significant fallout. As she processes the fact that she is not Tess Caldwell and that she is Henry Huntley's daughter, her relationships with Eliza and James are likely to shift.

In Surface season 2 episode 6, as James now holds confidential information about Sophie's finances and Callum's role in the unfolding events remains unclear, viewers can anticipate difficult decisions and rising conflicts. The episode may explore whether Sophie continues to dig into her past or gets caught up managing the people around her, including those with competing interests in her story.

The anticipated cast for Surface season 2 episode 6 includes:

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as James

Millie Brady as Eliza

Phil Dunster as Quinn

Gavin Drea as Callum Walsh

Rupert Graves as Henry Huntley

Tara Fitzgerald as Anna Huntley

Nina Sosanya as Julia

Joely Richardson as Olivia

Freida Pinto as Grace

John Macmillan as Richard

Callie Cooke as Margot

Isabella Laughland as Claire

Lexy Hammonds as Phoebe

What to expect from the show

As the season continues, Surface is expected to maintain its focus on identity, memory, and trust. Surface season 2 episode 6 may bring answers to unresolved threads from earlier episodes, including Sophie's fractured relationships with James. The next chapters are also expected to continue exploring how Sophie pieces together her past while facing shifting alliances in the present.

Episode 5's ending indicates that the show is moving toward revealing key information that has remained hidden from Sophie. The upcoming episodes could present new turning points that challenge her perception of her own past.

This includes the discovery that she is not Tess Caldwell, the truth about her real parents, and the consequences of James stealing her financial information. These developments are likely to test her relationships and force her to confront how much of her current identity was built on false assumptions.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the second season of Surface currently holds a 67% average audience score as of March 2024. With each new episode, the show continues to follow Sophie's ongoing efforts to reclaim her identity and navigate the consequences of her choices.

Watch Surface season 2 episode 6 on Apple TV+ on March 28, 2025.

