Surface season 2 episode 5 ending explained: Did Sophie lose her only ally in Callum?

Surface season 2 episode 5 of the Apple TV+ psychological thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw continues to dig deeper into themes of memory, identity, and deception. The series follows Sophie Ellis, a woman recovering from a traumatic head injury that erased her past. Surface season 2 relocates the story from San Francisco to London, where Sophie searches for answers about her deceased mother and her own identity, which may be more complicated than she ever imagined.

Ad

The Surface season 2 episode 5 adds more layers to the mystery, ending with a scene that questions Sophie’s relationship with Callum. The episode does not provide a clear resolution but instead raises new doubts, did Sophie just lose the only person who could help her?

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Surface season 2 episode 5. Reader discretion is advised

Surface season 2 episode 5 ends with Sophie discovering that her connection to the Huntley family might be deeper than she believed. Callum presents Sophie with a confidential file implying that her mother may have been a Huntley. His decision to walk away after the reveal leaves Sophie alone, questioning both her past and her support system.

Ad

Trending

Surface season 2 episode 5 breakdown

Sophie and James confront a past they cannot escape in Surface season 2 episode 5 – A visit to a childhood home brings new revelations and unexpected emotions. (Image via AppleTV+)

In Surface season 2 episode 5, the narrative splits across multiple character arcs while continuing to unravel Sophie’s connection to the Huntley family. The episode begins at the Huntley estate, where Eliza is confused by Sophie’s abrupt departure in the early morning. Anne becomes suspicious after noticing that Sophie entered the darkroom and looked through old photographs of her mother, Emma. Anne confirms these suspicions with her brother Henry, concluding that Sophie is likely Emma’s daughter who returns to uncover her identity.

Ad

Sophie’s investigation takes her to her childhood apartment, where a former neighbor confirms that she had lived there with her mother, Emma, and was always known as Sophie, not Tess, as she had been called in England. The neighbor recalls how James Huntley loved Emma but had been forced to leave her due to pressure from his father, William Huntley, who disapproved of the relationship. This helps confirm Sophie’s suspicion that her mother had a significant, hidden relationship with the Huntley family.

Ad

Meanwhile, Callum and Claire track down records from St. David’s, a church near the Huntley estate, and discover that the real Tess Caldwell died during her childhood. Sophie’s identity had been forged using the name of the deceased child, which implies a concealed adoption orchestrated by the Huntleys. Callum finds the file containing these details and later hands it to Sophie.

Elsewhere, James meets with Sophie, asking for money to pay off a debt. Sophie agrees and transfers a large sum but is unaware that James memorizes her crypto wallet password, suggesting he has ulterior motives. These developments indicate that James is still untrustworthy despite appearing vulnerable.

Ad

What the Surface season 2 episode 5 ending reveals about Sophie and Callum

Callum and Sophie’s final confrontation in Surface season 2 episode 5 – The episode ends with a rift between them, leaving Sophie more alone than ever. (Image via AppleTV+)

The ending of Surface season 2 episode 5 provides a detailed look at Sophie’s real origins while also redefining her dynamic with Callum. The episode confirms that Sophie, previously known as Tess Caldwell, was given a new identity through a church near the Huntley estate. Callum uncovers that the original Tess died, and Sophie’s identity was forged using her name, suggesting a cover-up involving the Huntley family.

Ad

Sophie’s visit to her childhood home and the conversation with an old neighbor further validate her connection to the Huntleys. The neighbor identifies her as Sophie, not Tess, and recounts her mother Emma’s relationship with James Huntley. James’ father had refused to accept Emma into the family, and when support payments stopped, Emma’s death followed. The connection between Emma and the Huntleys is no longer just speculation.

Anne, a member of the Huntley family, realizes Sophie’s true identity and informs her brother Henry. Anne suspects Sophie returned to the estate to uncover her past, and her suspicions are confirmed when she notices signs that Sophie visited the darkroom where old photos of Emma were stored. This indicates Anne may have staged the situation to test Sophie’s reaction.

Ad

Callum presents all this to Sophie, confirming her link to the Huntleys. However, his frustration with her lack of transparency results in his decision to step back. Despite the breakthrough in their investigation, the emotional cost fractures their partnership.

Future developments on the show

Quinn Huntley in Surface season 2 episode 5 – Quinn contemplates the growing tension within his family as secrets from the past threaten to unravel everything. (Image via AppleTV+)

At this point in the story, Sophie stands on unstable ground. Her alliance with Callum appears broken, and her pursuit of the truth risks further alienation from those around her. The evidence Callum found in Surface season 2 episode 5 suggests a possible blood tie to the Huntleys, but no confirmation has been made yet.

Ad

The Huntley family remains central to the mystery. While no members have been confirmed as suspects, their presence looms large in Sophie’s investigation. Their connection to her mother and possibly to Sophie herself raises new questions about what they are hiding. If Sophie is indeed part of the Huntley lineage, her entire identity could be rewritten.

Streaming information for Surface season 2 episode 5

Sophie’s growing suspicions in Surface season 2 episode 5 – She pieces together clues that connect her to the Huntley family, but the truth comes at a cost. (Image via AppleTV+)

Surface season 2 episode 5 is available for streaming on Apple TV+. New episodes premiere every Friday. Episode 5 was released on March 21, 2025. The remaining episodes of the season will continue to roll out weekly on the same platform.

The ending of Surface season 2 episode 5 marks a major shift in the storyline, with Sophie potentially losing Callum’s support just as new revelations come to light. With her past becoming increasingly tangled with the Huntley family, the mystery deepens. As the series moves forward, viewers will need to watch closely to see if Sophie finds new allies or is left to face the truth alone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback