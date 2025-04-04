'Surface' season 2 episode 7 ending explained: Was Quinn behind the car crash?

Surface Season 2 Episode 7 continues the psychological thriller’s exploration of memory, identity, and trust as Sophie inches closer to the truth about her past. Available on Apple TV+, the series centers around Sophie, a woman striving to reconstruct her life after experiencing significant memory loss from what was initially characterized as a suicide attempt. As she slowly retrieves fragments of her memory, she begins to doubt the narrative provided to her and grows wary of those nearest to her, including her husband and relatives.

Ad

In Surface Season 2 Episode 7, Sophie’s quest for the truth grows stronger as she encounters contradictory details regarding her mother Emma’s enigmatic demise. The more she excavates, the tighter the walls constrict. Tensions rise with the Huntley family, and her partnership with reporter Callum Walsh starts to develop.

Meanwhile, her disconnected spouse James finds himself caught in the family's intricate web of deception, leading to a showdown with Quinn Huntley that uncovers concealed intentions and long-standing resentments.

Ad

Trending

Surface Season 2 Episode 7 culminates in a fierce car collision while Sophie and James try to flee from a questionable scenario. Though the individuals responsible for the crash are not explicitly shown, the episode lays several breadcrumbs suggesting Quinn may have orchestrated the incident. His earlier threats, the bait tactic using James’ location, and the sudden, targeted nature of the crash contribute to the suspicion surrounding him.

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Surface season 2 episode 7 episode breakdown

Callum Walsh steps into a more active role in Surface season 2 episode 7, aiding Sophie as the investigation into her past escalates (Image via AppleTv+)

Surface Season 2 Episode 7, titled What Comes Around, builds on the tension between Sophie and the Huntley family. Sophie confronts her father, Henry, about her mother Emma's death, which he claims was a car accident that resulted in the car catching fire. However, Sophie becomes increasingly suspicious when she learns from Eliza that the car was found abandoned in the private forest behind the Huntley estate, with no visible damage.

Ad

Determined to uncover the truth, Sophie secretly records her conversation with Henry and sends the audio file to Eliza while also sharing it with investigative journalist Callum Walsh. She believes that exposing the family's lies is the only way forward.

As this unfolds, James meets with Quinn’s fiancée, Grace, attempting to understand the complexity of her relationship with Quinn. Shortly afterward, James is kidnapped by Quinn’s associates and taken to a private party on a moving vehicle. There, he is drugged and confronted by Quinn, who accuses him of sleeping with Grace.

Ad

Although Quinn does not harm him physically, he warns James to leave London. The next day, Quinn escalates matters by placing James in the trunk of a rented car and sending Sophie his location as bait. Sophie, unaware of the trap, drives with Callum to the spot near the Huntley estate to rescue him.

In the meantime, Sophie finds solace in her childhood residence and reunites with her old neighbor, Katherine, who provides emotional encouragement and questions Henry’s account of Emma’s mental health and demise. Sophie continues to stay in touch with Eliza, who is gradually starting to see the lies of her family.

Ad

As Surface Season 2 Episode 7 approaches its conclusion, Sophie and James are at last brought together, but their getaway is halted when another vehicle crashes into their car, driving it into a ditch. The assault seems orchestrated, and although the attackers' identities are unknown, the situation suggests Quinn's participation. The episode concludes on this tense point, raising the stakes for the approaching finale.

Surface season 2 episode 7 crash sequence and Quinn’s possible involvement

Sophie confronts hard truths about her past in Surface season 2 episode 7, as her search for answers leads to dangerous revelations. (Image via AppleTV+)

The final moments of Surface Season 2 Episode 7 see Sophie and James driving away from what appears to be an immediate threat. A vehicle begins to follow them at high speed, escalating the situation into a chase. The chase results in their car crashing, but the identities of those following them are not revealed.

Ad

Earlier in Surface Season 2 Episode 7, it is revealed that Quinn Huntley was behind James' abduction. After drugging James at a private party inside a moving vehicle, Quinn confronts him the next morning about his affair with Grace. Although Quinn does not physically harm James, he threatens him and insists that he leave London. James refuses, stating he is helping Sophie investigate Emma’s death.

Later, Quinn’s men put James inside the trunk of a rented car and sent his location to Sophie as a trap. When Sophie and Callum arrive to rescue James, their vehicle is rammed by another car. The crash sends them into a ditch, while Callum watches helplessly. This planned collision suggests intent, and given Quinn’s involvement in the kidnapping and confrontation, the attack appears to be a continuation of his efforts to intimidate or stop Sophie and James.

Ad

Though the show does not explicitly show Quinn giving the order for the crash, the sequence of events—James’ forced confrontation, the bait message to Sophie, and the ambush—links Quinn closely to the incident. The crash is not a random act but a targeted assault designed to halt their investigation. This supports the idea that Quinn, directly or indirectly, orchestrated the car crash.

Surface season 2 episode 7 future developments on the show

Quinn Huntley sets a deadly plan in motion in Surface season 2 episode 7, using James as bait to lure Sophie into a trap that ends in a violent crash. (Image via AppleTV+)

Following the car crash, the investigation may shift focus to uncover who orchestrated the pursuit. With James having been abducted earlier and then involved in the crash, law enforcement could begin piecing together a larger conspiracy. Evidence such as Sophie's recording and the journalist’s involvement may play a significant role in uncovering the truth.

Ad

Quinn stands out as a suspect due to his aggressive behavior and his strained history with both Sophie and James. His engagement to Grace and his position within the Huntley family may also hint at deeper involvement in the cover-up surrounding Emma’s death and the subsequent events.

Surface season 2 episode 7 streaming and what to expect next

In Surface season 2 episode 7, Sophie takes refuge in her childhood home and reaches out to allies who might help her uncover the truth. (Image via AppleTV+)

Surface season 2 is currently available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays at 12 a.m. PT. Surface season 2 episode 7 is now streaming and has brought the narrative to a crucial turning point. The season finale, which will be released next week, is expected to follow the aftermath of the crash and bring clarity to several unanswered questions.

Ad

The upcoming episode may further examine the fallout from the attack on Sophie and James. With Callum witnessing the crash, his role could become more central as he attempts to help the pair while also working to expose the Huntley family’s secrets. Meanwhile, Sophie is closer than ever to uncovering the truth about her mother’s fate and the full extent of her family's involvement.

With Quinn's threat becoming more direct and violent, the finale will likely focus on whether he faces any consequences, what Eliza has learned from her aunt Anne, and whether Sophie will be able to piece together the final parts of her past. As tensions mount in Surface season 2 episode 7, the next episode is set to reveal whether justice will be served and if Sophie can finally reclaim control over her life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More