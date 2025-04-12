Taissa’s mysterious plan for Shauna in Yellowjackets season 4 has viewers asking big questions

While Yellowjackets season 4 isn't confirmed yet, the season 3 finale teased fans of something big that could happen between the adult versions of Taissa and Shauna going into a potential new season. The relationship of the present-day versions of the two, played by Tawny Cypress and Melanie Lynskey, respectively, will take a turn after the events in season 3.

Ad

The mystery series on Paramount+ just wrapped up its third season with Taissa, aka Tai, blaming Shauna for her girlfriend Van's (Lauren Ambrose) death. Moreover, in the Yellowjackets season 3 finale, Tai finds herself an ally in Misty (Christina Ricci), who has grown fed up with Shauna throughout the season. Tai and Misty also met up for coffee to discuss Shauna and how to handle her.

Tai and Misty's meeting sets up an inevitable showdown against Shauna, making fans wonder about what's going to happen to Tai and Shauna's relationship, as the two have been close allies.

Ad

Trending

What the showrunners said about Taissa's plan to take down Shauna in Yellowjackets season 4

Ad

Short of spoiling Taissa's plans on finally taking down Shauna in the potential Yellowjackets season 4, series showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson explained that there is more to explore in terms of Tai and Shauna's relationship. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, published on April 11, 2025, Nickerson said:

"Shauna and Taissa has been such a core relationship. There has been such an understanding between those two characters. Even when they're at odds, their conflict has felt different than it has for everybody else, and we're signaling that we actually don't fully understand the depths of their relationship."

Ad

During Tai and Misty's conversation in the season 3 finale, they discussed how Shauna fueled everything that happened in the wilderness and how she supposedly thrived on it. It's the same sentiment Shauna admitted in her monologue at the end of the season finale—she had fun out there in the wilderness.

For Lyle, it marks the Yellowjackets characters starting to remember everything about what happened in the wilderness and who they were. She also added that it would be exciting to see in a potential new season. She said:

Ad

"I think it will be very exciting moving forward to see their truest selves start to interact with each other and, again, it's about survival."

She also teased that survival will not only be a theme explored in the wilderness timeline of the show, but also in the present day.

What could Yellowjackets season 4 be about?

Ad

Besides a potential takedown that Taissa is planning against Shauna, with Misty's help, Yellowjackets season 4 could likely feature the girls' rescue mission from the wilderness. With Natalie finding out the plane transponder that Misty has hidden in the first season, the show could finally see the girls being rescued.

As for what the show's creators think about a possible rescue in season 4, Lyle told Variety in an interview published on April 11, 2025:

Ad

"We do have plans to pivot at some point, but I think everyone's going to have to watch and see when that might happen."

Besides the show's co-creator, its stars also share the same sentiment. Sophie Nélisse, who plays teenage Shauna in the series, said that she wanted to see the rescue happen. She admitted wanting to see how it would play out at some point in season 4. She told The Direct in an exclusive interview published on March 31, 2025:

Ad

"I would like them to be rescued [in Yellowjackets season 4]. Or maybe like, partially, half [of season 4] is in the wilderness, and then half is them getting back to real life."

Nélisse admitted that she also wants to see how the characters would cope after getting rescued after everything that they have gone through in the wilderness.

Is Yellowjackets renewed for season 4?

As of April 12, 2025, SHOWTIME has yet to confirm if Yellowjackets is renewed for a fourth season. The show hasn't been canceled either, so its future remains uncertain. However, Lyle previously said that the show's original plans were to go beyond season 3.

Ad

In a March 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said that they originally planned to make "about five seasons." She also expressed positivity over the initial plan, saying that she feels like they were "still on track for that."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Yellowjackets season 4 as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More